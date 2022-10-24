Advanced search
    PLYA   NL0012170237

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.

(PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N : OVER 300 INVESTORS AND OPERATORS TO JOIN 11TH ANNUAL CHICOS CARIBBEAN HOTEL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

10/24/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 20, 2022 - Just a couple of weeks before the start of the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS), event Chairman Parris Jordan is enthusiastic about the upcoming 11th edition of the conference to be held at the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic November 9-11, 2022. "The Caribbean market is recovering strongly, as shown by the substantial increases to RevPAR thus far in 2022," says Jordan. "This recovery is attracting a lot of equity investors and debt providers to the market, driving investment bolstered by leisure demand. The market continues to show resilience despite the challenges faced during the relatively active 2022 hurricane season, which bodes well for the region."

The theme of the 2022 event, Resiliency, Creating Opportunities out of Challenges, will gather over 300 hotel investors and operators to explore the challenges, winning strategies, and opportunities of the sector. Panel discussions led by industry leaders and executives will reflect on how the industry and Caribbean region are moving forward and identify key trends they are seeing for the future. Additionally, equity investors and debt providers will share their key takeaways for investment in the region. The panels will also discuss trends of luxury and branded residential products, the successful all-inclusive model, and changes to the Caribbean lodging market since the pandemic, among many other topics.

"This is an exciting time to explore real opportunities for hospitality growth in the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to be hosting the event for the first time and looks forward to participating in lively discussions among our industry peers on how to drive this destination while being open to change, including the need for resiliency. We are honored to have our guests join us at our Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort an example of excellence in all-inclusive property management," said Bruce D. Wardinski, who serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,595 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About CHICOS

The Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS) is the premier hospitality conference in the region. CHICOS brings together over 300 regional and international investors and operators, as well as the region's leading decision-makers. Also participating as attendees or speakers are governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment fund representatives, hotel brand executives, tourism developers seeking investors, franchise and operations company delegates, public and private institution members, consultants, advisors, architects, and designers. Conference attendees will network and discuss the region's markets and possibilities while analyzing the most important trends that can affect their investment decisions. The 2022 event will take place November 9-11 at the Hilton La Romana, an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Further details, including registration, can be found on the conference website. https://chicos.hvsconferences.com/

For conference news, updates, and comments, follow CHICOS on Twitter @CHICOS_HVS and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/11167654/.

Disclaimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 18:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
