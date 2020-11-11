Log in
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.

(PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N : & RESORTS WINS 12 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

11/11/2020 | 05:55pm EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., November 1, 2020 -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, 'Playa'), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, was recognized by Northstar Travel Media and Travel Weekly Magazine with twelve Magellan Awards for 2020.

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation. Playa Hotels & Resorts received eight 2020 Gold Magellan Awards and four 2020 Silver Magellan awards in the hospitality category.

'This is a massive accomplishment,' said Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts' Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. 'With entries from across the globe, Magellan Awards highlight the real standouts of the travel industry and the hard work and dedication behind marketing these phenomenal products. It is an honor for so many of Playa's outstanding properties to be recognized.'

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has been honored by Travel Weekly with the following twelve Magellan Awards for 2020.

Gold:

The Lobby at Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort
Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Lobby/Common Space Design

The Infinity Pool at Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort
Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Pool Design

Hilton Playa del Carmen
Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Standard Room Design

Kalamata Restaurant at Hilton Playa del Carmen
Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Restaurant Design

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Restaurant Design - Journeys
Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Restaurant Design

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Standard Suite Luxury Five Star
Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Standard Room Design

Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Fitness Center Room Design
Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Fitness Room Design

Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Spa Design
Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Spa Design

Silver:

Hilton Playa del Carmen
Hospitality - Overall-Upscale Hotel/Resort

Grande Spa at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa
Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Spa Design

Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cap Cana
Hospitality - Overall-Business/Conference Resort/Hotel

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Lobby/common space
Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Lobby/Common Space Design

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, please visit PlayaResorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ('Playa') is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Press@playaresorts.com

Disclaimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:54:01 UTC
