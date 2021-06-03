Playa Hotels & Resorts N : DEFR14A – Playa Revised Proxy Filing 2021 (696 KB)

The enclosed Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement contain details regarding each of the Proposals, the AGM and other matters. We encourage you to review these materials carefully.

During the AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on the appointment of directors; the adoption of the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for fiscal year 2020; the ratification of the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Playa's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal year 2021; the instruction to Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the audit of Playa's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for fiscal year 2021; an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; the discharge from liability for Playa's directors with respect to the performance of their duties in 2020; the authorization of the Board of Directors to acquire shares (and depository receipts for shares) in the Company's capital; the delegation to the Board of Directors of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights; and an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers (each a "Proposal" and together the "Proposals").

You are cordially invited to attend the rescheduled annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa" or the "Company"), which will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST), at the Company's offices, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Please note that the AGM has been rescheduled from the original date of May 13, 2021, and the enclosed Notice and Proxy Statement are replacing the materials originally mailed to you on or about April 19, 2021. We request that you vote your shares for the rescheduled AGM, as proxies that were delivered or votes that were received for the AGM originally scheduled for May 13, 2021 will not be valid.

No business will be voted on at the AGM except for the items which are indicated above as being "voting items." Those voting items have been proposed to the AGM by our Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa" or the "Company") is pleased to convene the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), which will be held at the Company's offices, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands on June 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time ("CEST"), for the following purposes:

Please refer to the accompanying proxy statement for further information with respect to the aforementioned voting items. The record date under Dutch law (registratiedatum) for the AGM is June 1, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The Board of Directors has determined that the Company's shareholders' register and the register maintained for shares in the Company's capital by the Company's U.S. transfer agent are the relevant registers for determining who are entitled to attend and, if relevant, vote at the AGM. Those who are shareholders of the Company on the Record Date, or who otherwise have meeting rights under Dutch law with respect to shares in the Company's capital on the Record Date, provided in each case that they are registered as such in either of the above-mentioned registers, may attend the AGM and, if relevant, vote at the AGM in person or by proxy. Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this convening notice and in the accompanying proxy statement to "shareholders" refer to the shareholders and others with meeting rights under Dutch law on the Record Date as referred to in the immediately preceding sentence.

Shareholders who wish to attend and, if relevant, vote at the AGM must notify the Company in writing of their identity and intention to attend the AGM no later than 5:59 a.m. CEST on June 28, 2021 (the "Cut-OffTime"), such notice is to be sent to the Company's office at 1560 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Suite 310, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33323 to the attention of the Company's Secretary. In addition, proper identification, such as a driver's license or passport, must be presented at the AGM.

Please note that, due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the related health and safety guidelines imposed by the Dutch government, we urge shareholders to vote by proxy, as described below. If you do decide to attend in person, we may be required to implement additional security measures in order to safeguard the orderly proceedings at the meeting. Although we are planning to hold the AGM in person, we are planning for the possibility that the AGM may be held solely by means of remote communication in a virtual format if required due to health and safety guidelines. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so as soon as practicable in advance of the AGM on our website, www.playaresorts.com, and by issuing a press release.

Copies of the Annual Accounts and our Annual Report will be available for inspection by shareholders at our registered offices in the Netherlands, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Such copies will be available for inspection from the date of this notice until the close of our AGM. The proxy materials, including the aforementioned copies, will be posted on www.proxyvote.com and on the Company's website, www.playaresorts.com.

Attendance at the AGM is limited to shareholders, Company management and Company advisors. Registration will begin at 3:00 p.m. CEST and the AGM will begin at 4:00 p.m. CEST on June 29, 2021. Each shareholder desiring to attend MUST bring proof of share ownership as of the Record Date along with a valid form of identification. Examples of proof of share ownership include voting instruction statements from a broker or bank. In addition, you should register with the Company by the Cut-Off Time to indicate your plan to attend as described above. Failure to comply with these requirements may preclude you from being admitted to the AGM.

It is important that your shares be represented at the AGM regardless of whether you plan to attend in person. If you do not expect to attend the AGM in person, you may vote your shares after the Record Date but no later than the Cut-Off Time by (i) voting online at www.proxyvote.com, (ii) voting by telephone by following the "Vote by Phone" instructions on the proxy card, or (iii) marking, signing, dating and returning the accompanying proxy card accordingly for all of the shares you may vote. If you will be present at the AGM in person and have also provided a proxy or voted online or by telephone, you may revoke your proxy prior to the Cut-Off Time and vote in person at the AGM.

If you wish to vote the shares you beneficially own through a bank, broker, trust company or other nominee in person at the AGM or by proxy, you must first obtain a signed "legal proxy" from the bank, broker, trust company or other nominee through which you beneficially own your shares.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Bruce D. Wardinski

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

June 3, 2021