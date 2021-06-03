Playa Hotels & Resorts N : DEFR14A – Playa Revised Proxy Filing 2021 (696 KB)

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.
Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104
1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands
June 3, 2021
Dear Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the rescheduled annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa" or the "Company"), which will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST), at the Company's offices, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Please note that the AGM has been rescheduled from the original date of May 13, 2021, and the enclosed Notice and Proxy Statement are replacing the materials originally mailed to you on or about April 19, 2021. We request that you vote your shares for the rescheduled AGM, as proxies that were delivered or votes that were received for the AGM originally scheduled for May 13, 2021 will not be valid.
During the AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on the appointment of directors; the adoption of the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for fiscal year 2020; the ratification of the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Playa's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal year 2021; the instruction to Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the audit of Playa's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for fiscal year 2021; an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; the discharge from liability for Playa's directors with respect to the performance of their duties in 2020; the authorization of the Board of Directors to acquire shares (and depository receipts for shares) in the Company's capital; the delegation to the Board of Directors of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights; and an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers (each a "Proposal" and together the "Proposals").
The enclosed Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement contain details regarding each of the Proposals, the AGM and other matters. We encourage you to review these materials carefully.
Thank you for your continued support of Playa. We look forward to seeing you on June 29, 2021.
Very truly yours,
Bruce D. Wardinski
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
The accompanying proxy statement is dated June 3, 2021 and is first being mailed to the shareholders of Playa on or about June 3, 2021.
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.
Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104
1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To Be Held June 29, 2021
The Board of Directors of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa" or the "Company") is pleased to convene the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), which will be held at the Company's offices, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands on June 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time ("CEST"), for the following purposes:
-
Opening
-
Appointment of directors (voting items)
-
Discussion of our Dutch Statutory Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report") (discussion item)
-
Adoption of our Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Accounts") (voting item)
-
Ratification of the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (voting item)
-
Instruction to Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the audit of the Company's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (voting item)
-
A non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (voting item)
-
Discussion of our dividend and reservation policy (discussion item)
-
Discharge of our directors from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (voting item)
-
Authorization of the Board of Directors to acquire shares (and depository receipts for shares) in the capital of the Company (voting item)
-
a. Delegation to the Board of Directors of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights for 10% of the Company's issued share capital (voting item)
-
-
Delegation to the Board of Directors of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights for an additional 10% of the Company's issued shared capital (voting item)
-
A non-binding, advisory vote to consider the frequency of the shareholders' non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (voting item)
-
Closing
No business will be voted on at the AGM except for the items which are indicated above as being "voting items." Those voting items have been proposed to the AGM by our Board of Directors.
Please refer to the accompanying proxy statement for further information with respect to the aforementioned voting items. The record date under Dutch law (registratiedatum) for the AGM is June 1, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The Board of Directors has determined that the Company's shareholders' register and the register maintained for shares in the Company's capital by the Company's U.S. transfer agent are the relevant registers for determining who are entitled to attend and, if relevant, vote at the AGM. Those who are shareholders of the Company on the Record Date, or who otherwise have meeting rights under Dutch law with respect to shares in the Company's capital on the Record Date, provided in each case that they are registered as such in either of the above-mentioned registers, may attend the AGM and, if relevant, vote at the AGM in person or by proxy. Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this convening notice and in the accompanying proxy statement to "shareholders" refer to the shareholders and others with meeting rights under Dutch law on the Record Date as referred to in the immediately preceding sentence.
Shareholders who wish to attend and, if relevant, vote at the AGM must notify the Company in writing of their identity and intention to attend the AGM no later than 5:59 a.m. CEST on June 28, 2021 (the "Cut-OffTime"), such notice is to be sent to the Company's office at 1560 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Suite 310, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33323 to the attention of the Company's Secretary. In addition, proper identification, such as a driver's license or passport, must be presented at the AGM.
Please note that, due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the related health and safety guidelines imposed by the Dutch government, we urge shareholders to vote by proxy, as described below. If you do decide to attend in person, we may be required to implement additional security measures in order to safeguard the orderly proceedings at the meeting. Although we are planning to hold the AGM in person, we are planning for the possibility that the AGM may be held solely by means of remote communication in a virtual format if required due to health and safety guidelines. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so as soon as practicable in advance of the AGM on our website, www.playaresorts.com, and by issuing a press release.
Copies of the Annual Accounts and our Annual Report will be available for inspection by shareholders at our registered offices in the Netherlands, located at Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 104, 1012 SG Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Such copies will be available for inspection from the date of this notice until the close of our AGM. The proxy materials, including the aforementioned copies, will be posted on www.proxyvote.com and on the Company's website, www.playaresorts.com.
Attendance at the AGM is limited to shareholders, Company management and Company advisors. Registration will begin at 3:00 p.m. CEST and the AGM will begin at 4:00 p.m. CEST on June 29, 2021. Each shareholder desiring to attend MUST bring proof of share ownership as of the Record Date along with a valid form of identification. Examples of proof of share ownership include voting instruction statements from a broker or bank. In addition, you should register with the Company by the Cut-Off Time to indicate your plan to attend as described above. Failure to comply with these requirements may preclude you from being admitted to the AGM.
It is important that your shares be represented at the AGM regardless of whether you plan to attend in person. If you do not expect to attend the AGM in person, you may vote your shares after the Record Date but no later than the Cut-Off Time by (i) voting online at www.proxyvote.com, (ii) voting by telephone by following the "Vote by Phone" instructions on the proxy card, or (iii) marking, signing, dating and returning the accompanying proxy card accordingly for all of the shares you may vote. If you will be present at the AGM in person and have also provided a proxy or voted online or by telephone, you may revoke your proxy prior to the Cut-Off Time and vote in person at the AGM.
If you wish to vote the shares you beneficially own through a bank, broker, trust company or other nominee in person at the AGM or by proxy, you must first obtain a signed "legal proxy" from the bank, broker, trust company or other nominee through which you beneficially own your shares.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Bruce D. Wardinski
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
June 3, 2021
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
HIGHLIGHTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1
|
ABOUT THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2
|
OUR COMPANY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8
|
MATTERS TO BE VOTED UPON . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9
|
Item 1. Appointment of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9
|
Item 2. Adoption of Annual Accounts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14
|
Item 3. Ratification of the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public
|
|
accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15
|
Item 4. Instruction to Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the audit of the Company's Dutch Statutory
|
|
Annual Accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16
|
Item 5. Advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers . . . . .
|
17
|
Item 6. Discharge of our directors from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during
|
|
the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18
|
Item 7. Authorization of the Board to acquire shares (and depository receipts for shares) in the capital
|
|
of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19
|
Item 8(a) Delegation to the Board of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for
|
|
shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights for 10% of the
|
|
Company's issued share capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20
|
Item 8(b) Delegation to the Board of the authority to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for
|
|
shares in the capital of the Company and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights for an additional 10%
|
|
of the Company's issued share capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21
|
Item 9. A non-binding, advisory vote to consider the frequency of the shareholders' non-binding,
|
|
advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
Policy for Pre-Approval of Audit and Permitted Non-Audit Services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
Auditor Fees and Services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
Audit Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND BOARD MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
Corporate Governance Profile . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
Our Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
Board Committees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29
|
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32
|
Stock Ownership Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33
|
Hedging and Pledging of Company Securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33
|
Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33
|
Social and Environmental Commitment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34
|
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35
|
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36
|
SIGNIFICANT EMPLOYEES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38
|
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39
|
Our Named Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39
|
Compensation Philosophy and Objectives . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39
|
Elements of NEO Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42
|
Compensation Process . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43
|
2020 Compensation Decisions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45
|
2021 Compensation Outlook . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
48
|
Compensation Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
49
|
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION TABLES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
50
|
Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
50
|
Grants of Plan Based Awards Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
51
|
Narrative Disclosure to Summary Compensation Table and Grants of Plan Based Awards Table . . . . . .
|
52
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Review, Approval or Ratification of Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . 66
COMMUNICATIONS WITH DIRECTORS; WEBSITE ACCESS TO OUR CORPORATE
DOCUMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69
OTHER PROXY MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70
Information About Our 2022 Annual General Meeting: Shareholder Proposals and Shareholder
Access . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70
