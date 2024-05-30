PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS
2022
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CEO LETTER
3
ABOUT THIS REPORT
4
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
4
WHO WE ARE
5
SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
6
GOVERNANCE AND OVERSIGHT
7
ESG COMMITTEE
7
PLAYA CARES™ - SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
8
12 PROGRAMS: OUR SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH
9
PLAYA CARES™ COMMITTEE
10
ETHICS AND HUMAN RIGHTS
10
RISK ASSESSMENTS AND MANAGEMENT
10
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
10
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
11
PLAYA GREEN
11
ACQUISITIONS AND RENOVATIONS STRATEGY
11
BEST PRACTICES
12
PROPERTY LEVEL RECOGNITION
12
BIODIVERSITY
13
PLAYA PARTNERS
13
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
14
PLAYA HEALTH AND SAFETY
14
PLAYA COMMUNITY
14
2022 ESG PERFORMANCE TABLE
16
SASB
18
GRI INDEX
20
TCFD
28
CEO LETTER
Dear Stakeholders,
I am proud to share our inaugural Sustainability Report, which highlights Playa Hotels and Resorts' journey towards our goals of reducing our environmental impact and building sustainable relationships within, and beyond, the Playa community.This report discloses our environmental and social data for our owned and/or managed properties during the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. We have also included our Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) disclosures to reflect 2022 operations and our current best practices. These disclosures are located in the Appendix of this report.
In 2022, we continued to focus on incorporating sustainability throughout our day-to-day operations. Our environmental sustainability program, Playa Green, guides our efforts to address risks related to climate change impacts and keeps us accountable to our stakeholders. Whether it was the on-going effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or disruption related to Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic, the Playa team showed great perseverance and rose to the challenge of handling the adverse impacts of these events with care for all our stakeholders. We understand the importance of adapting to the challenges posed by climate change and actively incorporate capital expenditure projects into our planning to improve the climate resiliency of Playa properties. We recently initiated Playa's first tri-generation project to reduce the electrical energy consumption of our resorts through heat recovery. We are also pursuing clean energy projects at our properties.
In March 2022, we began the process of developing a sustainable management system called Playa Cares™, accelerating the momentum of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) journey. Launched in May 2023, Playa Cares™ is informed by the four strategic pillars of sustainable tourism established by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). This system helps translate our vision of being a leader in the all-inclusive hotel industry segment, while upholding sustainable tourism principles.
From a governance perspective,our Environmental,Social and Governance (ESG) Committee oversees Playa's commitment to incorporating environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance into our daily operations and updates the Board on its activities directly at least annually. In 2022, we established a shadow board comprised of associates from all areas of our business who meet with me quarterly to share innovative ideas and feedback to enhance everything from our resort offerings to marketing initiatives to employee benefit programs. The diverse perspectives from our shadow board provide exposure for our associates and up-and-coming talent, while also contributing to Playa's growth and evolution as a company.
On the community engagement side, social responsibility is a key component of Playa's culture, and this is reflected in many of the programs conducted by or for our employees.In 2022,we donated clothing,toiletries, and other necessities to communities in Florida, Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. We also partnered with community organizations to conduct cleanup efforts within ecosystems that require environmental
protection, such as waste collection on International Coastal Cleanup Day by Jewel Grande Montego Bay employees in September 2022. In addition, the Ernesto Oliver Lopez Memorial Fund,which was established in memory of one of our employees who passed away as a result of COVID-19, aids Playa employees in need of emergency financial aid. In 2022, the fund continued to accept donations from employees and community members directly benefiting Playa employees in need of financial assistance.
I firmly believe that prioritizing our employees is key to Playa's work culture. We place a strong emphasis on valuing the diverse backgrounds within our workforce. An event that comes to mind occurred in May 2022, at Hyatt Ziva Cancun, where employees came together to enhance their understanding of various cultural perspectives and specific issues surrounding diversity. In addition, on March 8, 2022, International Women's Day was celebrated at Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen and associates partook in a dynamic female empowerment workshop.
Fostering a culture of environmental consciousness and inclusive growth is integral to the success of our sustainability efforts at each of our properties. I sincerely appreciate all Playa employees' diligent efforts and dedication to continuous improvement. I also commend the hard work of our Playa Cares™ Leaders, who have implemented the programs and initiatives under Playa Cares™ at their respective properties. With the sustainability landscape in constant evolution, we will keep track of regulatory developments and engage with industry groups to ensure that Playa's current strategy reflects our stakeholders' needs in 2024 and beyond.
I appreciate your interest in our Sustainability Report, and we look forward to welcoming you to a Playa property in the future.
BRUCE D. WARDINSKI
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
3
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This report is Playa Hotels and Resorts' ("Playa", "Company") inaugural sustainability report, showcasing our journey and progress on environmental, social, and governance efforts and performance during the periods from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.
The boundaries of this report, unless otherwise noted, include all owned and/or managed resorts in Playa's portfolio. Pertaining to environmental data, metrics are based on FY2022 data from all managed and owned resorts except: resorts that we did not manage for all of 2022 (Jewel Palm Beach, Jewel Punta Cana, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, and Wyndham Alltra Vallarta) and resorts that were not operational in 2022 (Seadust Cancun Family Resort and Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Resort). Social data was limited to owned resorts. Any financial metrics are provided in U.S. Dollars.
Please note that our environmental and social data have not been third party verified.
This report includes ESG performance tables and disclosures in accordance with the SASB, the TCFD framework, and the GRI Index.
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
This report may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are identifiable by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward- looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our capital resources, portfolio performance, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated performance of our hospitality portfolio, development and acquisition plans, including those related to any joint ventures and other business or operational issues.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this annual report, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).
This report is current as of December 4, 2023.
4
WHO WE ARE
Playa, through its subsidiaries, is a leading owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2022, we owned and/or managed a total portfolio consisting of 25 resorts (9,352 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Our 2022 guest mix consisted of approximately 90% leisure travelers.
We have strategic relationships with Hyatt, Hilton, and Wyndham, where we partner with these brands to develop and manage all-inclusive resorts. Other resorts in our portfolio are branded under Marriott, Jewel, and Seadust brands. Seadust Cancun Family Resort, Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Resort, and Wyndham Alltra Vallarta (formerly Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit) joined Playa's portfolio of managed resorts in 2022. Playa's strategy is to leverage its globally recognized brand partnerships and proprietary in-house direct booking capabilities to capitalize on the growing popularity of the all-inclusive resort model and reach first-timeall-inclusive resort consumers in a cost-effective manner.
CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY JOURNEY
- 2017: Hyatt Ziva Cancun property becomes the first Playa property to receive Green Globe certification, setting the stage for our sustainability commitment.
- 2018: Launch of Playa Green, our environmental sustainability program, with a focus on reducing water and energy consumption, waste, and fostering employee responsibility.
- 2020: ESG Committee established, integrating sustainability accountability into our governance structure.
- 2022: Significant improvements to data collection processes to enhance the data coverage of environmental performance metrics.
- January 2022: A total of 4 Sustainability Managers, a Sustainability Analyst, and a Senior Sustainability Manager assigned to support the implementation of Playa Cares™.
- May 2023: Introduction of Playa Cares™, a sustainable management system, emphasizing social and environmental impact.
- November 2023: As of this date, 14 Playa resorts have achieved Green Globe certification, underscoring our dedication to environmental protection. Ongoing efforts aim for certification of all non-certified properties.
Brands by Rooms (%)
Hyatt
40%
Hilton
19%
Jewel
16%
Wyndham Alltra
14%
Sanctuary
3%
Kimpton
3%
Cancún / Riviera Maya
Rooms
1.
Hyatt Ziva Cancún
547
2.
Hyatt Zilara Cancún
310
3.
Hilton Playa del Carmen
524
4.
Wyndham Alltra Cancún
458
5.
Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen
287
6.
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya(2)
291
7.
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún(2)
438
8.
The Yucatán Resort Playa del Carmen(2)
60
9.
Seadust Cancún Family Resort(2)
502
10.
Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Resort, Spa & Nature Park(2)
255
Total Cancún / Riviera Maya
3,672
Percentage by Region
38%
Pacific Coast
Rooms
1.
Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
591
2.
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
335
3.
Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit(2)
229
Total Western Mexico
1,155
Pacific Coast
Hyatt Ziva
Los Cabos
Wyndham Alltra
Riviera Nayarit
Hyatt Ziva
Puerto Vallarta
Cancún / Riviera Maya
Hyatt Ziva Cancun Wyndham Alltra Cancun
Hyatt Zilara Cancun Seadust Cancun Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Hilton Playa del Carmen Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen
The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen
Jamaica
Hyatt Ziva & Zilara
Rose Hall
Jewel Grande
Hilton Rose Hall Jewel Paradise Cove
Dominican Republic
Jewel Punta Cana
Wyndham Alltra
Samana
Hyatt Ziva & Zilara
Cap Cana
Sanctuary Cap Cana
Hilton La Romana
Jewel Palm Beach
Percentage by Region
12%
Dominican Republic
Rooms
1.
Hilton La Romana
774
2.
Jewel Palm Beach
500
3.
Jewel Punta Cana
620
4.
Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana
750
5.
Sanctuary Cap Cana (2)
324
6.
Wyndham Alltra Samana (2)
404
Total Dominican Republic
3,372
Percentage by Region
35%
Jamaica
Rooms
1.
Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall
276
2.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
344
3.
Hilton Rose Hall
495
4.
Jewel Paradise Cove
225
Managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts
- Room count as of EOP Oct 2023,
- Denotes management contract
5.
Jewel Grande (Owned)
88
6.
Jewel Grande(2)
129
Total Jamaica
1,557
Percentage by Region
16%
Total Rooms: 9,756
5
SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
We launched Playa Cares™, Playa's own sustainable management system, in May 2023.
Playa has 4 sustainability managers to oversee the Playa Cares™ program at a regional level.
We have 14 Green Globe certified properties, with 5 properties at the Gold Level.
We inaugurated the Playa Builds Your Home program in 2022.
6
GOVERNANCE AND OVERSIGHT
Establishing a robust ESG foundation commences with solid governance structures. In 2020, we formed our ESG Committee to enhance the centralization and coordination of our sustainability endeavors. As we progressed with our CSR initiatives, we identified the necessity for our own sustainable management system, initiating its development in 2022. The culmination of our dedicated efforts resulted in the launch of Playa Cares™ in 2023.
We uphold the utmost integrity and ethical standards in our business activities and transactions. Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
ESG COMMITTEE
Our ESG Committee, which includes our Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, Chief People Officer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy and Assistant Corporate Controller, is overseen by the Nominating and Governance Committee (NGC) of our Board. It is an organization-wide task force with representation from multiple areas of Playa dedicated to obtaining a broader reach for idea generation and effectively promoting best practices and cross-collaboration related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Our ESG Committee oversees Playa's commitment to incorporating environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance into our daily
promotes honest and ethical conduct, ensuring transparent and accurate public communications, complying with governmental laws and regulations, promptly reporting code violations internally, and accountability for adherence to the code.
We also execute such policies and procedures around risk management, risk assessments, and stakeholder engagement to continually enhance the ESG program and manage climate-related risks and exposures across our portfolio.
operations at all levels with an emphasis on reducing our environmental impact, mitigating risks, improving our communities and driving value for all our stakeholders.
The ESG Committee reports directly to the NGC regarding Playa's activities over corporate social responsibility and sustainability matters and the external reporting thereof (including matters relating to diversity and inclusion). The NGC regularly updates the Board on the activities of the ESG Committee. The ESG Committee also updates the Board on its activities directly, at least annually.
7
PLAYA CARES™ - SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Tourism Organization (WTO) define sustainable tourism as tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental repercussions, meeting the needs of visitors, industry, environment, and host communities.
In addition, they affirm that sustainable tourism refers to the environmental, economic and socio-cultural aspects of tourism development and an appropriate balance must be established among these three dimensions to guarantee its long-term sustainability.
In line with these definitions, Playa launched Playa Cares™, our own Sustainable Management System, in May 2023. Playa Cares™ is built on the four strategic pillars of Sustainable Tourism established by the GSTC, which allow us to align each of our programs and initiatives with global efforts to change the tourism industry into a driver of sustainable development.
SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT
- Decision Making Process: Policies - Procedures - Standards - Continuous Improvement
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS
• Protection of our Ecosystems - Sustainable Use of Resources
SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACTS
• Positive Impacts in our Communities - Long Term Strategies
CULTURAL IMPACTS
• Promotion and Preservation of Cultural Heritage
Playa Cares™ seeks to comply with the following objectives in each of the destinations where we operate:
- To make optimal use of environmental resources, while maintaining essential ecological processes, helping to conserve the natural heritage and biodiversity, and effectively contributing to climate action.
- To respect, preserve, and promote local communities' sociocultural authenticity, cultural heritage, traditional values, and intellectual rights.
- To operate safely and prepare our operation to adequately respond to any type of risk, guaranteeing the well-being of our guests, visitors, associates, and contractors, within our resorts and offices.
- To guarantee viable long-term economic operations,by providing socio-economic benefits to all stakeholders, including stable employment opportunities, income generation, and social services to local communities.
- To maintain a high level of satisfaction for our guests and ensure a significant experience, by actively involving them in sustainability issues of the destinations they visit and promoting sustainable tourism practices among them.
- To comply with all applicable local, national, and international legislation and regulations related to our Industry and type of activities.
Playa Cares™ is organized into 12 Programs, which are key elements for the sustainable management of the company's resources, and their implementation is mandatory for all Playa resorts.
8
12 PROGRAMS: OUR SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH
Within each of these programs, Playa Cares™ provides the framework for the planning, organization, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, communication, updating and continuous improvement of all the initiatives focused on the efficient use of Playa's resources in each of the destinations where we operate.
As we continue to develop and implement Playa Cares™ in 2023 and beyond, we expect its programs to align with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):
- SDG 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
- SDG 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all
- SDG 8: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
- SDG 10: Reduced inequality within and among countries
- SDG 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts
- SDG 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
- SDG 15: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss
The development of each of the Playa Cares™ elements was informed by:
- Global Sustainable Tourism Council Criteria
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- Sustainability programs of each of the brands we operate
- International requirements and best practices for the tourism industry
- National and local requirements in each of the destinations where we operate
The process of alignment, development, and implementation of the Playa Cares™ elements is a highly participatory process, in which we constantly involve key groups and individuals from different departments of Playa to adjust our system to the context of local operations in each destination.
To communicate internally and externally on each of the programs and initiatives that are part of Playa Cares™, we have defined four lines of work: Playa Green, Playa Community, Playa Health and Safety, and Playa Partners.
9
PLAYA CARES™ COMMITTEE
The implementation of Playa Cares™ in each of our resorts and offices is the responsibility of the Playa Cares™ Committee. The Playa Cares™ Committee is responsible for planning, implementing, monitoring, and adapting the programs and initiatives defined within the Playa Cares™ Sustainable Management System in each of the Playa resorts. Each property has a Playa Cares™ Committee that meets on a monthly basis to review metrics and projects, and create and follow up on its action plans.
ETHICS AND HUMAN RIGHTS
Obeying the law both in letter and in spirit is the foundation on which the Company's ethical standards are built. Playa has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ("Code") to operationalize these values. The Code covers a wide range of business practices and procedures. In addition, we take a zero-tolerance approach to bribery and corruption. Our Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy establishes the obligations of Playa, and of those working for and on behalf of Playa, in observing and upholding our position against bribery and corruption, and to provide guidance on how to recognize and deal with bribery and corruption issues.
For further information, refer to:
- Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
- Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy
RISK ASSESSMENTS
AND MANAGEMENT
Our Enterprise Risk Management Program (ERMP) was established to oversee overall risk management across the Company. The program is managed by the Risk Management Committee (RMC), a cross-functional team comprising of executives from Finance, IT, and Development. In conjunction with the ESG Committee, the RMC completes a review and strategic planning session of climate-related risk and opportunities. The results of the ERMP Risk Assessment are reviewed with senior management and are presented to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors annually. Similar to the process to identify risks, the ESG Committee then works with various departments including Operations, Engineering, Legal, Finance, and Development to manage climate- related risks.
The ESG Committee conducts monthly meetings and engages functional departments according to our relevant programs such as Playa Green. ESG updates are provided by the ESG Committee to the CEO on a routine basis, to the NGC semi-annually, and to the Board annually. Additional meetings and other forms of engagement are conducted with management, where required, to advance our sustainability objectives. Needs, risks, and considerations are discussed and elevated from the property level to our area directors and top down in the sharing of best practices. Climate-related risks and considerations are factored into our
capital allocation and strategic planning on a regular basis as part of our annual budgeting and recurring risk assessments to pro-actively address these concerns. The ESG Committee also works in conjunction with the RMC to incorporate and capture climate-related risks in the Company's broader ERMP.
Our risk assessment process incorporates sustainability risks into company strategy and identifies and prioritizes sites that are high risk. Given our footprint across several countries and regions, we aim to incorporate best practices to anticipate regulatory changes and adjust our operations accordingly with emphasis on risks and changes that are estimated to be highly likely in the short-medium term, pose potentially serious consequences if left unaddressed, or provide favorable return on investment characteristics.
The most significant climate-related risk for our portfolio pertains to extreme weather events (particularly hurricanes) and local infrastructure as it relates to water and electricity. We adapt to these risks by investing in property and business interruption insurance policies. Refer to our TCFD disclosure (see 'TCFD' on page 42) to learn more about Playa's processes in identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
STAKEHOLDER
ENGAGEMENT
Guests: We have several initiatives that improve the guest's sustainability experience within our properties. Most of our resorts have obtained Green Globe certification, and we intend to pursue this certification for new properties entering our portfolio. We request guests at participating resorts to take part in several initiatives, such as the reduction of single use of plastics (i.e., straws, plastic bags), saving water by using water dispensers, and promoting local culture through food, festivities, and folklore.
Employees and communities: Refer to sections Playa Health and Safety and Playa Community for more information on how we build lasting relationships with and enhance the lives of our associates and the communities in which we operate.
Investors: We provide important disclosures to investors by posting them in the investor relations section of our website.
10
