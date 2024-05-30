CEO LETTER

Dear Stakeholders,

I am proud to share our inaugural Sustainability Report, which highlights Playa Hotels and Resorts' journey towards our goals of reducing our environmental impact and building sustainable relationships within, and beyond, the Playa community.This report discloses our environmental and social data for our owned and/or managed properties during the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. We have also included our Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) disclosures to reflect 2022 operations and our current best practices. These disclosures are located in the Appendix of this report.

In 2022, we continued to focus on incorporating sustainability throughout our day-to-day operations. Our environmental sustainability program, Playa Green, guides our efforts to address risks related to climate change impacts and keeps us accountable to our stakeholders. Whether it was the on-going effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or disruption related to Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic, the Playa team showed great perseverance and rose to the challenge of handling the adverse impacts of these events with care for all our stakeholders. We understand the importance of adapting to the challenges posed by climate change and actively incorporate capital expenditure projects into our planning to improve the climate resiliency of Playa properties. We recently initiated Playa's first tri-generation project to reduce the electrical energy consumption of our resorts through heat recovery. We are also pursuing clean energy projects at our properties.

In March 2022, we began the process of developing a sustainable management system called Playa Cares™, accelerating the momentum of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) journey. Launched in May 2023, Playa Cares™ is informed by the four strategic pillars of sustainable tourism established by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). This system helps translate our vision of being a leader in the all-inclusive hotel industry segment, while upholding sustainable tourism principles.

From a governance perspective,our Environmental,Social and Governance (ESG) Committee oversees Playa's commitment to incorporating environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance into our daily operations and updates the Board on its activities directly at least annually. In 2022, we established a shadow board comprised of associates from all areas of our business who meet with me quarterly to share innovative ideas and feedback to enhance everything from our resort offerings to marketing initiatives to employee benefit programs. The diverse perspectives from our shadow board provide exposure for our associates and up-and-coming talent, while also contributing to Playa's growth and evolution as a company.

On the community engagement side, social responsibility is a key component of Playa's culture, and this is reflected in many of the programs conducted by or for our employees.In 2022,we donated clothing,toiletries, and other necessities to communities in Florida, Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. We also partnered with community organizations to conduct cleanup efforts within ecosystems that require environmental