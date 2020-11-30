Log in
PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
Labaton Sucharow is Seeking PlayAGS Shareholders Who Purchased Shares in March 20, 2019 Secondary Offering (NYSE: AGS)

11/30/2020 | 01:36pm EST
Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading investor rights law firm, is seeking shareholders who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS), in the Company’s secondary offering on March 20, 2019 (the “March 2019 SPO”) at the offering price of $25.50.

PlayAGS, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based company, develops and manufactures products for the gaming industry, including electronic gaming machines (“EGMs”). PlayAGS focuses on supplying its EGMs to the Native American gaming market. The Company generates most of its revenues by leasing EGMs to casinos on Indian reservations in Nevada and Oklahoma.

In the materials PlayAGS used to conduct the March 2019 SPO and in its reporting with the SEC, PlayAGS repeatedly touted the Company’s purported competitive strengths and key growth strategies, including the optimization of the Company’s older, underperforming EGMs with newer, more profitable EGMs, as well as the replacement of new EGMs within its existing markets.

On August 7, 2019, when the Company reported its second quarter 2019 results, PlayAGS reported a loss per share of $0.21, versus expectations of earnings per share of $0.14. This loss included an impairment of goodwill of $3.5 million and an impairment of intangible assets of $1.3 million. The Company also reported disappointing quarterly revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”). Finally, PlayAGS lowered its full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance. PlayAGS attributed the weak results to product underperformance at three Oklahoma properties and problems with its placement of 800 incremental EGMs into the Oklahoma market over the past year, as well as the impairment charges.

On this news, PlayAGS stock dropped $8.99 per share, or 52 percent, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, substantially below the offering price of the March 2019 SPO.

If you acquired PlayAGS shares in the March 2019 SPO for $25.50 per share, and wish to learn more or have any questions about this lawsuit, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 M - -
Net income 2020 -80,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.-58.78%179
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION47.05%3 748
SANKYO CO., LTD.-27.83%1 546
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-16.98%958
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED30.65%516
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-59.24%83
