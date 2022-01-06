Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PlayAGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGS   US72814N1046

PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 09:49:18 am
6.805 USD   -0.07%
09:38aPLAYAGS : Ags acquires player-favorite lucky lucky® blackjack side bet
PU
2021PLAYAGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021AGS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PlayAGS : AGS ACQUIRES PLAYER-FAVORITE LUCKY LUCKY® BLACKJACK SIDE BET

01/06/2022 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proven blackjack side bet enhances AGS' rich content portfolio and provides opportunity for further growth of its industry-leading progressives

LAS VEGAS - January 6, 2022 - AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") announced today that it has acquired the player-favorite Lucky Lucky® blackjack side bet from Aces Up Gaming.

"With more than 1,000 units across the country, Lucky Lucky is an established and high-performing side bet that supercharges the base game of blackjack for a one-of-a-kind player experience," said John Hemberger, Senior Vice President of Table Products. "Popular in both e-Tables and online gaming formats, Lucky Lucky's appeal extends beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar live table game environment, making it a natural next-step to introduce with a progressive. We believe Lucky Lucky will further cement our position as the leading provider of blackjack progressive content in the industry."

Lucky Lucky is a proven and popular side bet that totals the player's cards with the dealer's up-card to trigger exciting paytable outcomes. At the start of each hand, players may place the Lucky Lucky wager in addition to the underlying blackjack wager. Each player receives their first two cards, which are added to the dealer's up-card to create a three-card total; odds are paid if the total is nineteen or higher, with the top award being suited 7-7-7.

"When we started our table games business more than seven years ago, our goal was to create a dynamic portfolio of the best proprietary games, side bets, progressives, and table equipment in the industry, supported by a best-in-class sales network," Hemberger continued. "Since then, we have built a deep content library through organic growth and strategic acquisitions; adding Lucky Lucky is yet another example of how we maintain the most innovative and competitive offerings in the tables space."

###

About AGS AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

©2022 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks which are not registered on any country wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

Disclaimer

PlayAGS Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLAYAGS, INC.
09:38aPLAYAGS : Ags acquires player-favorite lucky lucky® blackjack side bet
PU
2021PLAYAGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021AGS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
2021AGS Q3 2021 Results
PU
2021PLAYAGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
2021Earnings Flash (AGS) AGS Posts Q3 Revenue $67.3M, vs. Street Est of $64.1M
MT
2021Earnings Flash (AGS) AGS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.05, vs. Street Est of $-0.11
MT
2021PlayAGS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2021PLAYAGS : Ags to report third quarter 2021 results on thursday, november 4
PU
2021PLAYAGS : Game Play Network to Integrate Game Developer PlayAGS' Remote Gamer Server, Mobi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAYAGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Benjamin Sambur Chairman
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Victor Gallo Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.0.29%251
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION-8.39%5 908
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-4.64%1 852
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION0.70%1 643
SANKYO CO., LTD.1.98%1 566
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-3.06%819