PlayAGS : AGS ACQUIRES PLAYER-FAVORITE LUCKY LUCKY® BLACKJACK SIDE BET

LAS VEGAS - January 6, 2022 - AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") announced today that it has acquired the player-favorite Lucky Lucky® blackjack side bet from Aces Up Gaming.

"With more than 1,000 units across the country, Lucky Lucky is an established and high-performing side bet that supercharges the base game of blackjack for a one-of-a-kind player experience," said John Hemberger, Senior Vice President of Table Products. "Popular in both e-Tables and online gaming formats, Lucky Lucky's appeal extends beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar live table game environment, making it a natural next-step to introduce with a progressive. We believe Lucky Lucky will further cement our position as the leading provider of blackjack progressive content in the industry."

Lucky Lucky is a proven and popular side bet that totals the player's cards with the dealer's up-card to trigger exciting paytable outcomes. At the start of each hand, players may place the Lucky Lucky wager in addition to the underlying blackjack wager. Each player receives their first two cards, which are added to the dealer's up-card to create a three-card total; odds are paid if the total is nineteen or higher, with the top award being suited 7-7-7.

"When we started our table games business more than seven years ago, our goal was to create a dynamic portfolio of the best proprietary games, side bets, progressives, and table equipment in the industry, supported by a best-in-class sales network," Hemberger continued. "Since then, we have built a deep content library through organic growth and strategic acquisitions; adding Lucky Lucky is yet another example of how we maintain the most innovative and competitive offerings in the tables space."

