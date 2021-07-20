PlayAGS : FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, AGS WINS BOTH BEST AND BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN THE NATION® AND IN ATLANTA; RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING EMPLOYEE CULTURE

AGS is the only gaming company named to the prestigious national and Atlanta lists;

winners determined after confidential employee survey focused on total employee experience

LAS VEGAS - July 20, 2021 - AGS today announced that it was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® and in Metro Atlanta for 2021 - the fifth consecutive year that AGS has won the coveted nationwide and Atlanta distinction.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, 'After the challenging pandemic year that we all just went through, winning the Best and Brightest in the nation and Atlanta for the fifth straight year is even more meaningful. Despite the fact that nearly all of us were working remotely, we prioritized internal communication to help sustain our employee-focused culture and make it through the pandemic as an even stronger and more cohesive team, with a bright future ahead.'

Out of the 1,000 companies that submitted nominations for the spring 2021 Best and Brightest national award, only 113 were named to the prestigious Best and Brightest list, putting AGS in the top 11 percent of all companies nominated.

And for the Atlanta Metro area, where AGS has an R&D center and game development studios spread across Duluth and Midtown, AGS was among the top 11 percent of all Atlanta-based companies nominated, with 107 companies selected out of 1,000 nominations.

The competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in

operations and employee enrichment that lead to increase productivity and financial performance.

Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

Winners were selected following confidential, third-party employee surveys, and the awards process

was audited, designed, and scored by an independent market research firm.

Best and Brightest Programs President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Kluge said, 'The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who are employers of choice. Best and Brightest-winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees comes first.'

###

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Learn more at thebestandbrightest.com.

AGS Investor and Media Contacts:

Brad Boyer, Vice President - Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Strategy

Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

Lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com