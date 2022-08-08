PlayAGS : FORM 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(August 8, 2022)

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

PLAYAGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

6775 S. Edmond St., Ste #300

Las Vegas, Nevada 89118

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(702) 722-6700

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The results of operations information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 99.1

AGS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Domestic EGM Recurring Revenue Increased 1% Y/Y to a Record $46.2 Million

Premium EGM Installed Base Nearly Doubled Y/Y and Grew by 15% Sequentially

Domestic EGM RPD Increased 6% Sequentially; Topped $30 for the Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Generated $1.5 Million of Net Income; First Net Profit Since Q4 2019

Adjusted EBITDA Increased 6% Y/Y to $34.1 Million

Table Products Adjusted EBITDA Reached a Record $2 Million

On Pace to Achieve Year-End 2022 Net Leverage Target of less than 4.0x

LAS VEGAS, AUGUST 8, 2022 - PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS", "us", "we" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of equipment and services solutions for the global gaming industry, today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In addressing the Company's second quarter financial performance, AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "Our second quarter results reflect the growing returns we are realizing as a result of the significant investments made into our R&D, sales and product management teams over the past 24 months. These investments have accelerated the operating momentum we are seeing within the business, as reflected by the material year-over-year growth in our reported Q2 2022 net revenues, net income and Adjusted EBITDA."

Mr. Lopez continued, "Despite swirling uncertainty over the health of the consumer and the direction of the global economy, we have been encouraged by the incredible consistency demonstrated within our business through July. Ultimately, our recurring-revenue focused business model and strong liquidity position fortify the underlying resiliency within our business."

Summary of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands, except per-share and Adjusted EBITDA margin data)

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures, see non-GAAP reconciliation below.

(2) Basis points ("bps").

1

EGM

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

EGM Quarterly Results

(3) "Domestic" includes both the United States and Canada.

2

Table Products

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Table Products Quarterly Results

Interactive

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Interactive Quarterly Results

3

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had an available cash balance of $38.9 million and $40.0 million of availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility, resulting in total available liquidity of $78.9 million.

The total principal amount of debt outstanding, as of June 30, 2022, was $574.3 million compared to $615.7 million at December 31, 2021. Total net debt, which is the principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents, was approximately $535.4 million as of June 30, 2022, conveying a Total Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 4.1 times. (4)

Second quarter 2022 capital expenditures totaled $18.7 million, bringing year-to-date capital expenditures through June 30, 2022 to $30.3 million. Gaming equipment-related investments into our EGM and Table Product installed bases accounted for over 60% of capital expenditures incurred year-to-date. Driven by the accelerating demand we are seeing for our high-performing premium EGM products and the emergence of incremental placement opportunities into the Texas Class II market following the favorable Supreme Court ruling in June, we now expect to incur full-year capital expenditures of $62 to $67 million.

2022 Net Leverage Target

Supported by our solid financial performance through the first six months of 2022, the product momentum building within multiple segments of our business, and the consistency we continue to observe within our day-to-day operations, we remain on pace to deliver upon our previously issued year-end 2022 net leverage target of less than 4.0x.

(4) Total Adjusted EBITDA and Total Net Debt Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP measures, see non-GAAP reconciliation below.

4

Conference Call and Webcast

AGS leadership will host a conference call to review the Company's second quarter 2022 results on August 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. EDT. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call, along with a slide presentation reviewing the quarterly results, at the Company's Investor Relations website http://investors.playags.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the live event. U.S. and Canadian participants may access the call live by telephone by calling +1 (844) 200-6205, while international participants should call +1 (929) 526-1599. The conference call access code is 403415.

Company Overview

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II tribal gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped us branch out to become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming equipment suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino, real-money gaming solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

AGS Investor & Media Contacts:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President Corporate Operations and Investor Relations

investors@playags.com

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

jboguslawski@playags.com

©2022 PlayAGS, Inc. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc. Solely for convenience, marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this press release appear without the ® and TM and SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that PlayAGS, Inc. will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights or the rights of the applicable licensor to these marks, trademarks and trade names.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, the effects of COVID-19 on the Company's business and results of operations and other factors set forth under Item 1. "Business," Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in AGS's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. AGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

5

PLAYAGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

6

PLAYAGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(5) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

7

PLAYAGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

8

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: total Adjusted EBITDA, total Adjusted EBITDA margin, total net debt leverage ratio, and Free Cash Flow. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), income from operations, cash flows, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Total Adjusted EBITDA

This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We believe that the presentation of total Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Further, we believe total Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. It also provides management and investors with additional information to estimate our value.

Total Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP. Our use of the term total Adjusted EBITDA may vary from others in our industry. Total Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income. Total Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our definition of total Adjusted EBITDA allows us to add back certain non-cash charges that are deducted in calculating net income and to deduct certain gains that are included in calculating net income. However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. They can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, in the case of charges or expenses, these items can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Due to these limitations, we rely primarily on our GAAP results, such as net income (loss), income from operations, EGM Adjusted EBITDA, Table Products Adjusted EBITDA or Interactive Adjusted EBITDA and use Total Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.

The total Adjusted EBITDA discussion above is also applicable to its margin measure, which is calculated as total Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP measure:

Total Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(6) Write-downs and other includes items related to loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration.

(7) Other adjustments are primarily composed of the following:

(8) Other non-cash charges are costs related to non-cash charges and losses on the disposition of assets, non-cash charges on capitalized installation and delivery, which primarily includes the costs to acquire contracts that are expensed over the estimated life of each contract, and non-cash charges related to accretion of contract rights under development agreements.

(9) Non-cash stock-based compensation includes non-cash compensation expense related to grants of options, restricted stock, and other equity awards.

9

Total Net Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of total net debt and total net debt leverage ratio:

Free Cash Flow

This schedule provides certain information regarding Free Cash Flow, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash outlays related to capital expenditures. We define capital expenditures to include purchase of intangible assets, software development and other expenditures, and purchases of property and equipment. In arriving at Free Cash Flow, we subtract cash outlays related to capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities because they represent long-term investments that are required for normal business activities. As a result, subject to the limitations described below, Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of our cash available to repay debt and/or make other investments.

Free Cash Flow adjusts for cash items that are ultimately within management's discretion to direct, and therefore, may imply that there is less or more cash that is available than the most comparable GAAP measure. Free Cash Flow is not intended to represent residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures since debt repayment requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures are not deducted. These limitations are best addressed by using Free Cash Flow in combination with the GAAP cash flow numbers.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

10