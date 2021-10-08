Playfair Mining : Drill moving to second target at Playfair's RKV Copper Project, Norway

Playfair's extensive drill program on its large (201 square kilometers) 100% RKV Copper Project in South Central Norway has successfully completed four short holes totaling 154.6 metres to test the Rødalen target identified by using a combination of Artificial Intelligence (CARDS) and Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) geochemistry. The drill is now being moved to Storboren, the second of seven targets to be tested.

Local geological supervision is provided by Promin (a Trondheim-based consultancy). All four holes intersected a previously unknown amphibolite unit containing sulphides, including narrow widths of massive sulphides at the contact with the quartz-mica-schist country rock at Rødalen. Copper mineralization at the nearby historic mines of Røstvangen and Kvikne is closely associated with amphibolite.

NQ drillcore with sulphides in first hole at Rødalen

Samples are being cut and prepared for analysis. Playfair will consider future exploration at Rødalen once analytical results have been received.

The man portable drill team is being supervised by Canadian drillers (No Limit Diamond Drilling) for Arctic Drilling (based in Finnmark). Local "Muskelgutta" (Muscle Guys) have risen to the challenge of moving the man portable drill. Local community support is greatly appreciated.

"Muskelgutta": Olav Pedersen, Thomas Løkken, Glenn Tonning Ryn, Marius Wagenius and Magnus Kveberg

In keeping with Playfair's intent to minimise the impact of its exploration on the natural environment Playfair is using a lightweight drilling machine which can be disassembled and hand-carried to the drill sites. Although lightweight the drill is capable of drilling to 150m depth using BQ sized rods (36.5 mm or 1.437 inches core diameter) and to 100m depth using NQ sized rods (47.8mm or 1.872 inches core diameter).

All seven drill targets show compelling coherent MMI Cu anomalies with multiple MMI Cu values greater than 6,000 ppb. The highest value recorded was 53,300 ppb MMI Cu.

A short MMI Report by SGS states that values greater than 6,000 ppb MMI Cu "are likely to be associated with weathering copper sulphides".

Overall management and execution of Playfair's RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group, who, as part of their supervision, will ensure that appropriate quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols are in place. RMG follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) Best Practices.

In Norway, Reidar Gaupås, Playfair's representative, continues to assist Playfair within the local community and enhance Playfair's profile in Norway.

Promin AS, a Trondheim-based consultancy with extensive experience in the Norwegian Mining industry provides logistical support and experienced geologists. Helge Rushfeldt has assisted greatly in the start-up of the drill program. Kjell Nilsen, one of Norway's most experienced field geologists who discovered Nussir, Norway's largest known copper deposit, and Jonas Dombrowski are directly supervising the drilling, core logging and analysis.

Arctic Drilling AS, a Norwegian drilling company based in Kautokeino, will carry out the drilling assisted by Canadian drillers (No Limit Diamond Drilling) who are familiar with the man portable drill and will train Arctic Drilling personnel in the operation of this drill.

The drill targets are MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) copper anomalies discovered by sampling target areas generated by Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN, OTCQB: WINKF) using their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection System (CARDS).

The seven drill targets were previously described: Storboren (November 07, 2019, and December 05, 2019, News Releases), Sæterfjellet, (January 06, 2021, News Release), Kletten North and Kletten South (January 28, 2021, News Release), Røstvangen Northeast and Røstvangen Southwest (February 17, 2021, News Release) and Rødalen (March 11, 2021, News Release).

A presentation on the drilling plans can be found at this direct link or on Playfair's website.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

