Playfair Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company based in Canada. The Companyâs main business is the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company has interests in various properties in Grey River Newfoundland, Rostvangen-Kvikne-Vakkerlien Project (RKV Project), Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project. The Grey River property is located adjacent to the fishing village of Grey River (population of approximately 350 people) on the south coast of Newfoundland. The property consists of nine mineral claims (1,750 hectares). The RKV properties cover 201 square kilometers (km2) in a mining area about 100 kilometers (km) south of Trondheim by road. The RKV Project covers three Besshi-type Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) copper mines (Rostvangen and Kvikne), a nickel-copper deposit (Vakkerlien) and over 20 additional known mineral occurrences. The Company acquired exploration rights on the approximately 216 km2 North Osterdalen Project.