Playfair Mining Ltd. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.030207 million compared to CAD 0.047942 million a year ago.
Playfair Mining Ltd.
Equities
PLY
CA72811X2041
Specialty Mining & Metals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.015 CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-40.00%
|01:15am
|Playfair Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2024
|CI
|Jun. 29
|Playfair Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 29, 2024
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-40.00%
|1.41M
|+37.06%
|91.2B
|+21.02%
|74.01B
|-.--%
|28.93B
|+47.28%
|9.79B
|+7.06%
|9.14B
|+22.96%
|8.93B
|+6.83%
|7.98B
|-28.12%
|6.66B
|+30.20%
|6.09B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PLY Stock
- News Playfair Mining Ltd.
- Playfair Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2024