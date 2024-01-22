Official PLAYGON GAMES INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering 'state of the art' mobile live dealer technology and eTable games to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce it has successfully received GLI game certification for its live dealer games in accordance with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission Ontario ("AGCO") technical requirements. Completing this certification, along with the previous GLI certification for the Las Vegas studio, positions the Company for the commercial launch into the growing Ontario online gaming market. Additional jurisdictions will be completed over time and in stages as required when the Company gets closer to customer launches; Currently they include Colombia, Italy and Mexico.

Last year, iGaming Ontario reported that Ontarians wagered about $35.6 billion (CAD) in the first year of the market, https://igamingontario.ca/en/news/ontario-emerges-one-north-americas-largest-igaming-markets-first-year , a massive figure for the debut of online gaming in the province. It resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in total gaming revenue over that period, a figure that places the province in the top five of all North American jurisdictions, according to iGaming Ontario. Recently iGaming Ontario just released record breaking number through three quarters of their 2023 year, beating the 2022 numbers with wagering surpassing $45.4 billion, up 27.5%, and gaming revenues at $1.74 billion, up 24%, https://igamingontario.ca/en/news/igaming-ontarios-fy-2023-24-q3-market-performance-report.

"We are excited to be part of this growing North American market," comments Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc. "We have a number of commitments to take our VegasLounge™ live dealer offering into Ontario and this GLI certification, was the last step we needed prior to the launch in this market." Mr. Krogh adds, "Casino gaming represents over 70% of wagering and revenues in Ontario so this gaming jurisdiction is absolutely a key market for us."

Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company further announces that it has completed its previously announced shares for debt transactions. As part of the transactions, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,645,000 common shares of the Company in full and final settlement of $532,250 in aggregate debt representing interest owed as at December 31, 2023 on the previously issued unsecured convertible debentures of the Company. Of the 10,645,000 common shares of the Company that were issued, an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares were issued to a related party of the Company. All of the common shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The portion of the transaction involving the related party constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

