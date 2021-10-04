Log in
    PLAY   CA72814U1084

PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC.

(PLAY)
1201719 B.C. Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Playground Ventures Inc.

10/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - 1201719 B.C. Ltd., a corporation controlled by Emma Fairhurst, announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 12,000,000 Common Shares in the capital of Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 7,925,000 Common Shares, 6,525,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options representing 20.11% on an undiluted basis and 32.56% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 19,925,000 Common Share 6,525,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 35.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 43.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Fairhurst has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Emma Fairhurst at 416-361-2014.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98541


© Newsfilecorp 2021
