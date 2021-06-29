Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Playground Ventures Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAY   CA72814U1084

PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC.

(PLAY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/28 03:21:27 pm
0.4 CAD   -4.76%
05:35pPlayground Ventures Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-brokered Financing
NE
06/16Playground Ventures Announces Investments into GG Hub Srl
NE
06/10PLAYGROUND VENTURES  : IIROC Trade Resumption - PLAY
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Playground Ventures Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-brokered Financing

06/29/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 10, 2021, the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,938,214 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,728,374. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.70 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission of $56,147.70, equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering delivered by the Finders. The net proceeds of the Offering from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

ThreeD Capital lead this investment

"Playground offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a diversified portfolio of cash flow market ready assets and early-stage venture companies. As the management and advisory team continues to build its industry presence, their ability to identify and complete new acquisition and partnerships will build shareholder value." - Sheldon Inwentash, CEO of ThreeD Capital.

In addition to ThreeD Capital's lead investment into Playground, Mr. Inwentash currently sits on the Company's advisory board.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill, Chairman
Tel: 416-361-1913
Email: investors@playgroundventures.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89056


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC.
05:35pPlayground Ventures Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-brokered Financ..
NE
06/16Playground Ventures Announces Investments into GG Hub Srl
NE
06/10PLAYGROUND VENTURES  : IIROC Trade Resumption - PLAY
AQ
06/10Playground Ventures Announces Completion of Ludare JV, the Proposed Acquisiti..
NE
06/10PLAYGROUND VENTURES  : IIROC Trading Halt - PLAY
AQ
06/03PLAYGROUND VENTURES  : Up 14.3% after Reporting Deal to Buy Private Company; Set..
MT
06/03Playground Announces Establishment of Its Advisory Board and Acquisition of "..
NE
05/11Playground Ventures Announces a Strategic Investment into TinyRex Games
NE
04/30Blocplay Announces Name Change to Playground Ventures Inc.
NE
04/20Blocplay Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire an Interest in a Major Mov..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,15 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net cash 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Playground Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. O. Irwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sophia Tomory Chief Financial Officer
Jon David Gill Chairman
Alexandre Sanhaji Chief Operating Officer
Harrison Reynolds Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC.150.00%11
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.15%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED41.23%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.28%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.55%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.35%63 952