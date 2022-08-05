Playmaker Capital Inc. Partners with Content Automation Platform Echobox to Supercharge Social Media Growth

Partnership will enable Playmaker to enhance social media capabilities and engagement using industry-leading automation

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has enlisted leading digital content automation platform, Echobox, to maximize the social media reach of Playmaker’s brands and scale its audience of sports fans across all major social media platforms.

In this partnership, Echobox will implement its industry-leading social media automation solution to deliver actionable insights that elevate Playmaker’s social media offering. The scope of the initial partnership includes Futbol Sites’ portfolio of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts, which in the aggregate engage more than 150 million followers. Through the management, distribution, and optimization of Futbol Sites’ social media content, Echobox will drive growth for Futbol Sites’ social media reach.

“Social media is a highly effective way for Futbol Sites, and more broadly Playmaker, to engage sports fans across the Americas and Echobox is the ideal technology partner to help us take our reach to the next level,” said Federico Grinberg, Playmaker EVP and Futbol Sites CEO. “With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year, now is the ideal time to partner with Echobox to drive audience growth and increase the volume of social interactions on our cross-platform social media offering.”

This announcement follows Playmaker’s strategic imperative to build a vast social media network across the Americas. In August 2022, Playmaker acquired JuanFutbol to accelerate growth across social media and digital video channels in key Mexican and US Hispanic markets. Previously in 2022, Playmaker acquired Cracks, a video-first operator of widely popular social media channels, including the most subscribed Spanish-language YouTube channel in the sports category globally. In Canada and the US, Playmaker brand, The Nation Network, which now counts approximately 30 Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts under its purview, continues to scale its cross-platform social media reach to engage fans and accommodate for various content consumption preferences. With a significant presence in both North America and Latin America, Playmaker’s social media footprint serves as a competitive differentiator and allows for its brands to interact with sports fans at numerous touchpoints daily.

Social media has become the preferred destination for sports fans who wish to access highlights, analysis, and coverage of their favourite sports. Corporate advertisers and sports betting operators have also fully embraced social media and now leverage social media assets more than any other medium, such as on-site activation, and traditional television and signage advertisement, to communicate with their target audience.1 Sports fans and advertisers are increasingly adopting a mobile-first mentality and it is critical that Playmaker continues to refine its portfolio of social media products to meet rising demand. As Futbol Sites utilizes social media as a pillar of its broader digital content strategy, Echobox’s team of specialists will collaborate closely with Futbol Sites content creators to deliver best-in-class social media experiences for sports fans and effective campaigns for advertising partners.

“We are delighted to partner with the Playmaker family of engaging, fan-focused brands,” said Antoine Amann, Echobox founder and CEO. “Our unique AI innovations will empower Playmaker to scale and engage its ‘fan ecosystem’ on social media while creating massive efficiencies for the Playmaker team with our market-leading automation,”

Looking ahead, Playmaker intends to remain steadfast in its focus on building out its social media network. By partnering with Echobox, the global leader in publishing automation, Playmaker is positioning itself to capture extensive growth for not only its current social media portfolio, but also additional channels that are acquired or organically activated.

