Playmaker Capital : OTHER MATERIAL CONTRACTS

Re: Playmaker Capital Inc. - Board Nomination Rights
As of the date hereof, the Relay Funds are the beneficial owners of 32,994,480 Common Shares in the capital of Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") representing 18.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation. The purpose of this letter agreement ("Agreement") is to record the agreement between the Corporation, Jordan Gnat and JPG Investments Inc. (collectively, the "Gnat Group"), and the Relay Funds, regarding the Relay Funds' nomination rights for the board of directors (the "Board") of the Corporation, as follows:
For purposes of this Agreement,"Relay Funds Nominee" means, initially, John Albright so long as he is a Qualified Relay Funds Person, and thereafter (i) John Albright if the Relay Funds wish that he continue to serve on the Board as its nominee, or (ii) one of Kevin Talbot, Alex Baker, Irfhan Rawji or any other Qualified Relay Funds Person. For purpose of this Agreement, "Qualified Relay Funds Person" means a director, an officer or a senior employee of (a) Relay Ventures Fund III GP Inc. or any successor general partner or manager of one or both of the Relay Funds (the "General Partner"), or (b) any "affiliate" (within the meaning given thereto in National Instrument 45-106 under the Securities Act (Ontario) as in effect on the date hereof) of the General Partner.
So long as the Equity and Voting Interest beneficially owned by the Relay Funds is, in the aggregate, greater than or equal to 7.5% (on a non-diluted basis), the Corporation will, subject to the provisions of this Agreement, include the Relay Funds Nominee among the Board's nominees as directors of the Corporation to be nominated at each meeting of shareholders of the Corporation at which directors are to be elected by the holders of the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation. For purposes of this Agreement, "Equity and Voting Interest" means the quotient that is obtained by dividing the number of Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation beneficially owned by the Relay Funds, in the aggregate, at the relevant time by the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation (on a non-diluted basis) at the relevant time.
If, at any time after the date hereof, the Relay Funds Nominee ceases to meet the qualification requirements to serve as a director under (a) Section 118(1) of theBusiness Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"), (b) applicable Canadian securities laws, or (c) the rules of any stock exchange on which the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation are then listed, all as reasonably determined by the Board,
the Board may request that the Relay Funds Nominee resign from the Board and the Relay Funds will promptly cause the Relay Funds Nominee to tender his resignation from the Board. Within five (5) business days from the date of such resignation, or any resignation or removal of the Relay Funds Nominee from the Board for any other reason, the Corporation will cause an alternative Relay Funds Nominee to be appointed as a director of the Corporation.
The Relay Funds Nominee need not be a "resident Canadian" within the meaning of the OBCA and will not be required to qualify as an independent director under applicable Canadian securities laws or the rules of any stock exchange on which the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation are then listed.
The Relay Funds agree to vote the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation controlled or beneficially held by the Relay Funds in favour of the Board's slate of nominees for election as directors at each meeting of shareholders of the Corporation at which directors are to be elected provided that such slate includes the Relay Funds Nominee, as required pursuant to paragraph (2).
The Gnat Group agrees to vote or cause to be voted all Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation controlled or beneficially owned by the Gnat Group in favour of the director nominees duly nominated by the board of directors of the Corporation and included in the Corporation's management information circular in respect of each meeting of shareholders of the Corporation at which directors are to be elected provided that the Relay Funds Nominee has been nominated in accordance with this Agreement.
This Agreement will automatically and immediately terminate in the event (i) the Equity and Voting Interest beneficially owned by the Relay Funds is less than 7.5% (on a non-diluted basis) for 180 consecutive days, (ii) none of the Relay Funds Nominees meet the qualifications in paragraph (3) of this Agreement, or (iii) none of the Relay Fund Nominees are Qualified Relay Funds Persons. In the event of the termination of this Agreement, this Agreement will be of no further force or effect and all rights and obligations of each of the parties will be at an end.
Each of the Relay Funds, the Corporation and the Gnat Group agrees that an award of monetary damages would not be an adequate remedy for any loss incurred , by any reason of any breach of this Agreement and that, in the event of any breach or threatened breach of this Agreement by any of the Relay Funds, the Corporation or the Gnat Group, the other parties will be entitled to equitable relief, including injunctive relief and specific performance. Such remedies will not be the exclusive remedies for any breach or threatened breach of this Agreement but will be in addition to all other remedies available at law or in equity.
If the Common Shares originally issued to the Relay Funds are transferred to (i) another fund or funds managed or controlled by the General Partner or (ii) another fund or funds under common management or control with the Relay Funds (the transferee funds in (i) or (ii) being a"Permitted Transferee"), the rights and obligations of the Relay Funds under this Agreement shall enure to the benefit of
such fund or funds for so long as such transferred Common Shares are held by a Permitted Transferee(s) or any subsequent Permitted Transferee(s), and the Equity and Voting Interest shall include any Common Shares so transferred.
The Relay Funds will provide to the Corporation as and when requested by the Corporation from time to time, a certificate of one of its officers setting out the aggregate number of Common Shares held or controlled by the Relay Funds.
The Relay Funds hereby consent to the public filing of this Agreement in accordance with applicable securities laws.
This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties with respect to the matters herein and supersedes all prior agreements, understandings, negotiations and discussions relating to the subject matter hereof. There are no other covenants, agreements, representations, warranties, conditions, whether direct or collateral, express or implied, that form part of or affect this Agreement except as otherwise provided this Agreement.
This Agreement shall not be amended, added to or qualified except by written agreement signed by the parties.
This Agreement will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein and will be treated, in all respects, as an Ontario contract. The parties irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Province of Ontario.
ACCEPTED AND AGREED by each of the undersigned parties as of the date first written above.
CORPORATION:
PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
RELAY FUNDS:
RELAY VENTURES FUND III L.P. by its general partner, Relay Ventures Fund III GP Inc.
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
RELAY VENTURES PARALLEL FUND
L.P. by its general partner, Relay Ventures Fund III GP Inc.
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
(Signed)
Authorized Signatory
