Playmaker Capital : OTHER MATERIAL CONTRACTS

the Board may request that the Relay Funds Nominee resign from the Board and the Relay Funds will promptly cause the Relay Funds Nominee to tender his resignation from the Board. Within five (5) business days from the date of such resignation, or any resignation or removal of the Relay Funds Nominee from the Board for any other reason, the Corporation will cause an alternative Relay Funds Nominee to be appointed as a director of the Corporation.

The Relay Funds Nominee need not be a "resident Canadian" within the meaning of the OBCA and will not be required to qualify as an independent director under applicable Canadian securities laws or the rules of any stock exchange on which the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation are then listed.

The Relay Funds agree to vote the Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation controlled or beneficially held by the Relay Funds in favour of the Board's slate of nominees for election as directors at each meeting of shareholders of the Corporation at which directors are to be elected provided that such slate includes the Relay Funds Nominee, as required pursuant to paragraph (2).

The Gnat Group agrees to vote or cause to be voted all Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation controlled or beneficially owned by the Gnat Group in favour of the director nominees duly nominated by the board of directors of the Corporation and included in the Corporation's management information circular in respect of each meeting of shareholders of the Corporation at which directors are to be elected provided that the Relay Funds Nominee has been nominated in accordance with this Agreement.

This Agreement will automatically and immediately terminate in the event (i) the Equity and Voting Interest beneficially owned by the Relay Funds is less than 7.5% (on a non-diluted basis) for 180 consecutive days , (ii) none of the Relay Funds Nominees meet the qualifications in paragraph (3) of this Agreement, or (iii) none of the Relay Fund Nominees are Qualified Relay Funds Persons. In the event of the termination of this Agreement, this Agreement will be of no further force or effect and all rights and obligations of each of the parties will be at an end.

Each of the Relay Funds, the Corporation and the Gnat Group agrees that an award of monetary damages would not be an adequate remedy for any loss incurred , by any reason of any breach of this Agreement and that, in the event of any breach or threatened breach of this Agreement by any of the Relay Funds, the Corporation or the Gnat Group, the other parties will be entitled to equitable relief, including injunctive relief and specific performance. Such remedies will not be the exclusive remedies for any breach or threatened breach of this Agreement but will be in addition to all other remedies available at law or in equity.