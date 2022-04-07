Playmaker Capital : Other Material Contract

[REDACTED - Name of Schedule I bank redacted due to confidentiality]
Execution Version
March 30, 2022
Playmaker Capital Inc.
2 St. Clair Ave. West, Suite 601 Toronto, Ontario, M4V 1L6 Canada
Attention: Mr. Jordan Gnat, CEO & Mr. Michael Cooke, CFO
Dear Mr. Gnat & Mr. Cooke:
We confirm that subject to acceptance by you, [REDACTED - Name of Schedule I bank redacted due to confidentiality] (the "Bank") will make available to Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Borrower"), credit facilities on the terms and conditions set out in the attached Terms and Conditions Sheet and in Schedule A.
If the terms and conditions set out in this letter, and in the attached Terms and Conditions Sheet and Schedule A (collectively, with the other Schedules attached hereto), the "Commitment Letter") are acceptable to you, please sign the enclosed copy of this letter in the space indicated below and return the letter to us by the close of business on March 30, 2022, after which date this offer will lapse.
This Commitment Letter amends and restates all previous commitments issued by the Bank to the Borrower.
By signing this Commitment Letter you confirm that the product(s) and/or service(s) offered to you herein will not be used for, or on behalf of, any individual or entity other than you and the other parties named in this Commitment Letter for whose benefit such products and services are intended.
By signing this Commitment Letter you agree that all documents identified as General Security (as defined below) (collectively, with any Guarantee (as defined below) or any other document creating an encumbrance in favour of, or any collateral held from time to time by, the Bank securing or intended to secure repayment of the obligations owing to the Bank, including obligations under the Credits (as defined below), the "Security") that you have previously delivered (together with any related documentation, referred to collectively as, the "Existing Security") will apply to the credit facilities and secure any obligations owing under such credit facilities, as described in this Commitment Letter. You ratify and confirm the Existing Security and, in the case of each Guarantor (as defined below), you consent to changes to previously existing credit facilities.
[Signature Pages Follow]
Yours truly,
___________________________
___________________________
[REDACTED]
[REDACTED]
Signature Page to Commitment Letter
The arrangements set out in this Commitment Letter are hereby acknowledged and accepted by each of the undersigned as of March 30, 2022:
Borrower:
PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Address: 2 St. Clair Ave. West, Suite 603
Toronto, Ontario, M4V 1L5
Canada
Guarantors:
Canadian Guarantors:
OILERSNATION.COM LTD.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat
Title: President & Chief Executive Officer
12574837 CANADA INC.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat Title: President
DAILYFACEOFF.COM LTD.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat
Title: President & Chief Executive Officer
U.S. Guarantors:
PMKR US INC.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Director and CEO
YB MEDIA, LLC
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Manager
FUTBOL SITES LLC
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat
Title: Director, Treasurer
U.K. Guarantor:
For and on behalf of
TWO-UP AGENCY LTD.
By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"
Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Director
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.