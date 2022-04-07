Log in
Playmaker Capital : Other Material Contract

04/07/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
[REDACTED - Name of Schedule I bank redacted due to confidentiality]

Execution Version

March 30, 2022

Playmaker Capital Inc.

2 St. Clair Ave. West, Suite 601 Toronto, Ontario, M4V 1L6 Canada

Attention: Mr. Jordan Gnat, CEO & Mr. Michael Cooke, CFO

Dear Mr. Gnat & Mr. Cooke:

We confirm that subject to acceptance by you, [REDACTED - Name of Schedule I bank redacted due to confidentiality] (the "Bank") will make available to Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Borrower"), credit facilities on the terms and conditions set out in the attached Terms and Conditions Sheet and in Schedule A.

If the terms and conditions set out in this letter, and in the attached Terms and Conditions Sheet and Schedule A (collectively, with the other Schedules attached hereto), the "Commitment Letter") are acceptable to you, please sign the enclosed copy of this letter in the space indicated below and return the letter to us by the close of business on March 30, 2022, after which date this offer will lapse.

This Commitment Letter amends and restates all previous commitments issued by the Bank to the Borrower.

By signing this Commitment Letter you confirm that the product(s) and/or service(s) offered to you herein will not be used for, or on behalf of, any individual or entity other than you and the other parties named in this Commitment Letter for whose benefit such products and services are intended.

By signing this Commitment Letter you agree that all documents identified as General Security (as defined below) (collectively, with any Guarantee (as defined below) or any other document creating an encumbrance in favour of, or any collateral held from time to time by, the Bank securing or intended to secure repayment of the obligations owing to the Bank, including obligations under the Credits (as defined below), the "Security") that you have previously delivered (together with any related documentation, referred to collectively as, the "Existing Security") will apply to the credit facilities and secure any obligations owing under such credit facilities, as described in this Commitment Letter. You ratify and confirm the Existing Security and, in the case of each Guarantor (as defined below), you consent to changes to previously existing credit facilities.

[Signature Pages Follow]

Yours truly,

___________________________

___________________________

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED]

Signature Page to Commitment Letter

The arrangements set out in this Commitment Letter are hereby acknowledged and accepted by each of the undersigned as of March 30, 2022:

Borrower:

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Address: 2 St. Clair Ave. West, Suite 603

Toronto, Ontario, M4V 1L5

Canada

Guarantors:

Canadian Guarantors:

OILERSNATION.COM LTD.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat

Title: President & Chief Executive Officer

12574837 CANADA INC.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat Title: President

DAILYFACEOFF.COM LTD.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat

Title: President & Chief Executive Officer

U.S. Guarantors:

PMKR US INC.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Director and CEO

YB MEDIA, LLC

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Manager

FUTBOL SITES LLC

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat

Title: Director, Treasurer

U.K. Guarantor:

For and on behalf of

TWO-UP AGENCY LTD.

By: Signed "Jordan Gnat"

Name: Jordan Gnat Title: Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Playmaker Capital Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:06:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
