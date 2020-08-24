Playmates : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Playmates Holdings Limited

Stock code: 635 Date submitted: 24 August 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each

I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ Issues of shares No. of shares existing number of issued Issue price per share per share of the premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 12 August 2020 2,109,000,000 (Note 2) (Note 3)

Share repurchases Share repurchased on 24 12,000 0.0006% August 2020 but not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 24 2,109,000,000 August 2020 (Note 8)

3/2019