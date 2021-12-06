Log in
    PLY   AU0000120636

PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED

(PLY)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.82 AUD   +1.86%
04:42pPLAYSIDE STUDIOS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PLY
PU
11/30Playside Partners with One True King
CI
11/23PLAYSIDE STUDIOS : Application for quotation of securities - PLY
PU
PlaySide Studios : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PLY

12/06/2021 | 04:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

PLYAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

83,400

07/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

73154789554

1.3

ASX issuer code

PLY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

PLYAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

7/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201216/pdf/44r19f9psh1cm4.pdf(Prospectus) - Refer Section 11.4

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201216/pdf/44r19pq44x3p79.pdf(Employee Incentive Plan)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance Rights are being issued as allowed under Exception 13 in LR 7.2

I ue details

Number of +securities

83,400

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PLY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

138,654,993

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PLYAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

1,634,227

PLYAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

260,600,521

PLYAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED

1,231,875

PLYAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,706,439

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Playside Studios Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:41:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
