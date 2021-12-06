PlaySide Studios : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PLY
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
PLYAD
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
83,400
07/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
73154789554
1.3
ASX issuer code
PLY
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
PLYAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personalFor
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201216/pdf/44r19f9psh1cm4.pdf (Prospectus) - Refer Section 11.4
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201216/pdf/44r19pq44x3p79.pdf (Employee Incentive Plan)
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Performance Rights are being issued as allowed under Exception 13 in LR 7.2
I ue details
Number of +securities
83,400
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PLY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
138,654,993
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PLYAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
1,634,227
PLYAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
260,600,521
PLYAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED
1,231,875
PLYAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
2,706,439
Disclaimer
Playside Studios Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:41:17 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED
Sales 2022
21,0 M
14,8 M
14,8 M
Net income 2022
-2,20 M
-1,55 M
-1,55 M
Net cash 2022
33,4 M
23,5 M
23,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
329 M
232 M
232 M
EV / Sales 2022
14,1x
EV / Sales 2023
7,30x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
36,6%
