PlaySide Studios : Share Purchase Plan Booklet and Application Form

22 November 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

On 17 November, Playside Studios Limited (ACN 154 789 554) (Playside or the Company) announced that it would be making a placement of 33,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at a price of $0.75 per Share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors, raising approximately $25 million (Placement).

The Placement Shares will be issued and quoted on 24 November 2021, and will be issued under the Company's placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

In order to provide Eligible Shareholders (defined below) with the ability to participate in the Company's capital raising activities, the Company is pleased to provide details of a Share Purchase Plan (Plan).

Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at the same price as the Placement, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

The offer under the Plan (Offer) is intending to raise a maximum of $3,000,000 on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) contained in this letter. The Company may elect to close the Offer early and/or scale back applications.

Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan

Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 5:00pm Sydney time on 16 November 2021 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

Share Purchase Plan

The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.75 (Price) being the same price as the Shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the Placement. The Price represents a discount of 5.7% to $0.795 (being the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Shares over the last five trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded before the day on which the Plan was announced).

Whilst the Company intends to raise $3,000,000 under the Plan, the Company reserves the right to accept additional applications subject to shareholder demand and compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the maximum number of Shares that can be issued under a share purchase plan is that amount equal to 30% of the Company's existing issued share capital. Accordingly, as at the date of this document the maximum number of Shares which can be issued under this Plan will be 110,266,922.

The Company shall conduct a scale back so that not more than $3,000,000 is raised under the Plan. Scale back decisions are made by the Board and are final.

The Plan will not be underwritten.

The directors of the Company who are Eligible Shareholders may participate under the Plan.

An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package.