PLAYSTUDIOS : ACCELERATES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION, RECRUITS TALENT FOR SERBIA AND VIETNAM STUDIOS

Mobile gaming leader continues to grow its global presence to service

worldwide audience of players

LAS VEGAS -PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS), an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games, has achieved a milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy with the recent opening of new offices internationally. The company has been expanding its operations and now has a growing presence in both Hanoi, Vietnam and Belgrade, Serbia. More than a year in the making, these expansions are attracting key international talent to the company as it continues to scale its capacity to deliver ever more innovative game experiences to its worldwide audience.

As a part of these ongoing expansions, PLAYSTUDIOS now employs more than 90 team members at PLAYSTUDIOS Europe in Belgrade, which is driving live ops and game development for the acclaimed POP! Slots app, as well as development for the company's unique loyalty platform playAWARDS. The PLAYSTUDIOS Vietnam team based in Hanoi, with more than 45 team members and expected to grow to more than 100, will develop events, features, and games across the full PLAYSTUDIOS portfolio, with an emphasis on the company's flagship app, myVEGAS Slots.

PLAYSTUDIOS games have attracted a loyal following due, in part, to the company's unmatched playAWARDS loyalty platform, which allows players to earn real-world rewards from a curated collection of more than 80 partners and 275 global entertainment, retail, travel, leisure, and gaming brands.

"The long-term investments we're making in our Belgrade and Hanoi studios allow us to tap into the dynamic and high-quality talent in those markets while remaining competitive in this global mobile gaming industry," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "As we continue to ramp up the contributions of these new teams, we'll increase our capacity to drive the growth of our PLAYSTUDIOS portfolio while delivering a broader collection of experiences for our players."

Headquartered in Las Vegas, PLAYSTUDIOS has grown substantially since its founding in 2011, with studios in Burlingame, California; Austin, Texas; Hong Kong; Tel Aviv, Israel; Belgrade, Serbia; and Hanoi, Vietnam.

PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

