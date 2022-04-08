PLAYSTUDIOS ADDED ART INSTALLATION TO SCHOOL GARDEN INITIATIVE AT NORTH LAS VEGAS ELEMENTARY

Sculptural Installation and Student Designed Mural Decorates the School's Garden.

LAS VEGAS - On Saturday, March 19, Las Vegas based mobile gaming company PLAYSTUDIOS reunited with Green Our Planet at Tobler Elementary to complete the school's Outdoor Garden Classroom, which broke ground in February. In order to make the environment fun and engaging for the children, as they learn about the gardening process, a student designed mural and a recycled art installation made from giant repurposed Bingo balls were added to the site.

Students, faculty, local volunteers, as well as members of PLAYSTUDIOS, gathered to paint the mural and create a piece of art to symbolize the importance of the garden, the community, and the bright, sustainable future it hopes to inspire.

The donated Bingo balls originated as an art installation commissioned by PLAYSTUDIOS in 2021 to commemorate the launch of their app, myVEGAS Bingo. The giant Bingo balls were painted by local artists and displayed in some of The Strip's most iconic locations. Now they have found a new life at Tobler Elementary School where the letters GROW have been added to their original designs.

The Bingo Ball artists are:

Mary Felker is a full-time artist living in Las Vegas. Her work focuses on depicting the beauty of the desert, the city, and the greater Southwestern region. Felker's art has been showcased throughout Las Vegas, at First Friday and Market in the Alley, and online on her Etsy Shop @MaryOnAdventures.

Nancy Good is a native Texan who has lived in Las Vegas since 2011. Her creative pursuits over the past three decades have been heavily influenced by her travels to Australia, Africa, and Vietnam. A common thread through Good's work is how she employs materials and tools of modern times while playfully drawing upon the aesthetic conventions of ancient cultures, including symbology and primitive mark-making.

Jerry Misko's art reflects the soul and spirit of Las Vegas, his hometown, with intoxicating imagery and iconography inspired by memories of late nights and neon lights. His work is frequently in demand among private collectors worldwide and is featured in corporate collections from Saks Fifth Avenue to Cirque du Soleil. His clients, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MTV, have tapped into Misko's talent to enrich and uplift their environments.

Ryan Brunty is a Las Vegas-based interdisciplinary artist and founder of Depressed Monsters, LLC., a lifestyle brand and mental health advocacy group whose products are sold at Hot Topic, Zappos, Amazon, Box Lunch, and depressedmonsters.com. Brunty's work focuses on his character Yerman, a self- portrait that saved his life in 2012 after the death of his grandfather. Brunty's mental health journey has been adapted into public speaking engagements and tools in psychotherapist's practices across the country.

"An experience like this can create lifelong memories for students, and it's such a joy to have them be a part of it," said PLAYSTUDIOS Chief People Performance Officer Stephanie Rosol. "This is a community-building exercise that will have a lasting impact on Tobler Elementary School, and we hope this is just the beginning of our efforts to bring generations together to celebrate art and the creative experience."

The garden was underwritten by the PLAYSTUDIOS Impact Fund, as part of its annual Empathon Campaign. The Fund partnered with Green Our Planet to bring their Outdoor Garden Classroom STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Program to Tobler Elementary school in North Las Vegas. The objective of this partnership was to bring volunteers together to build an outdoor school garden where students will learn about nutrition, conservation, gardening techniques, and biology.

PLAYSTUDIOS launched its Empathon program in 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic. It has since served as an important way for the PLAYSTUDIOS family to come together in support of each other and their communities.

