  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYPS   US72815G1085

PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.

(MYPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-01 pm EST
4.420 USD   -4.33%
08:07aPLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
BU
01/24PLAYSTUDIOS' playAWARDS Program Adds Three of Hilton's Stunning Resorts in the Caribbean to Its Rewards for the First Time
BU
01/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts PLAYSTUDIOS Price Target to $4.50 From $4.70, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO

02/02/2023 | 08:07am EST
Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/

Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)

Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mickey Sonnino’s breadth and depth of experience in both gaming and consumer marketing will bolster our company’s operating performance and further establish PLAYSTUDIOS as an innovator in the gaming industry. Her background and sensibilities make her ideally suited to further advance our unique position as the leaders in rewarded play,” said Mr. Pascal.

As a member of a globally based leadership team, Ms. Sonnino will have operational responsibility for studios in the Americas, Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (MYPS) is the developer and publisher of a diverse portfolio of free to play casual games, including the most enduring name in gaming, Tetris; the highly regarded myVEGAS suite of casino-style games featuring founding partner MGM’s properties on the famed Las Vegas Strip; and casual game leaders like Solitaire, Spider Solitaire and Sudoku.

Ms. Sonnino brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing across sectors and for some of the world’s biggest brands. Most recently, Ms. Sonnino served as a member of the Playtika Management Team in her role as Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications for Playtika Holding Corp in Tel Aviv. Prior to this role, Ms. Sonnino was Vice President of Monetization and subsequently General Manager for Slotomania, one of Playtika’s leading games.

Ms. Sonnino brings a global perspective shaped by her experience working across regions and industries. In her earlier career, Ms. Sonnino developed brand strategy for Revlon’s Almay brand in New York City, before taking over European brand marketing for over 400 beauty tool SKUs in the company’s London office. Prior to that, Ms. Sonnino served in positions of increasing responsibility within Bristol Myers Squibb, the global pharmaceutical company based in New Jersey.

“The playAWARDS platform is an innovative player retention tool for the gaming industry and offers Rewards Partners access to a highly motivated and unusually focused audience of players who in turn can enjoy rewards from some of the world’s best-known brands. Gaming lies at the intersection of entertainment and media, and I believe PLAYSTUDIOS is uniquely positioned to exploit its unique position and rapidly growing potential. I am excited to contribute and help guide the company during this dynamic stage in its evolution,” said Ms. Sonnino.

Ms. Sonnino holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a B.A. in computer science from Tel Aviv University, and a B.S. in mathematics and economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Before beginning her career in business, she served two years as a Course Commander in the Israeli Intelligence Forces. She lives with her husband, Avner, and their four daughters in Tel Aviv.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire and Soduku. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 281 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 62,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,42 $
Average target price 5,08 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Pascal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Edward Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John Lin Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Horowitz Independent Director
Jason Krikorian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.13.92%574
SNAP INC.15.87%16 728
KAKAO GAMES CORP.4.93%3 108
HELLO GROUP INC.25.06%2 164
FINVOLUTION GROUP16.33%1 646
DENA CO., LTD.2.04%1 540