PLAYSTUDIOS Brings Classic Board Gaming to myVEGAS Slots With Debut of ‘New York-New York Game Night'

myVEGAS Slots players can roll their way to real-world rewards in the tradition of beloved table-top games

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS), an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games, continues to diversify its product lineup with the debut of its first-ever mobile board gaming experience, New York-New York Game Night. Developed exclusively for the PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS Slots app, New York-New York Game Night places players onto a virtual board game map of New York­—inspired by the glitz and glamor of the Great Gatsby—where they can roll their way to loyalty points and real-world rewards.

“When we set out to expand our portfolio of myVEGAS Slots’ in-app features, our team of playMAKERS embraced their nostalgia for classic board games,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “New York-New York Game Night adds a fun, new dimension to the app and perfectly complements the core gaming experience and virtual Strip that players navigate.”

Beautifully executed in a classic 1930s New York theme, Game Night allows players to roll the dice and progress around the Game Night board, avoiding manholes and unlocking jackpots, while continuing to enjoy their favorite live events. Players will earn exciting mystery prizes, free chip awards, free rolls, and boosters. As they complete each level of the board, they will advance to more challenging stages.

As with all PLAYSTUDIOS games, loyalty points earned during free gameplay can be exchanged for real-world rewards from more than 275 celebrated entertainment, travel, leisure, and lifestyle brands in the ever-growing myVIP catalog.

PLAYSTUDIOS games, including myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, and POP! Slots, are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

