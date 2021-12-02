PLAYSTUDIOS : EXCLUSIVE CONCERT REWARDS AWAIT AS PLAYSTUDIOS PARTNERS WITH DIGITAL FAN ENGAGEMENT AND LIVESTREAMING PLATFORM MANDOLIN

Players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile gaming apps can enjoy tickets to live stream concerts from music's biggest artists

LAS VEGAS - Award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is expanding its lineup of exclusive rewards partners on its loyalty marketing platform, playAWARDS, by partnering with Mandolin, the music industry's leading digital fan engagement platform. The partnership will offer players access to a growing lineup of livestreamed concerts and experiences headlined by today's most popular established and emerging artists.

Beginning December 2, PLAYSTUDIOS players will find Mandolin rewards in the myVIP catalog, where they can exchange loyalty points earned during free gameplay for exclusive concert access, starting with both GA and VIP after-show streams from singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, plus three shows from Billboard Music Award-nominated Of Monsters and Men on December 8, 15, and 22. Players also have the chance to secure live streams forKING & COUNTRY: A Drummer Boy Christmas as well as GA and VIP streams for Straight No Chaser.

"Mandolin's approach to live streaming gets music fans as close as they can be to their favorite artists, without a front row ticket. It's a VIP experience unlike any other and exactly what our players have been asking for," says Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. "By diversifying our offerings to include more rewards that can be enjoyed from home, players now have the opportunity to connect with or discover artists that may not be touring in their community.

"We're proud to partner with Mandolin to open up the world of live music for our players."

Founded in 2020, Mandolin has become the go-to livestreaming platform for audiences, artists, and venues. Named a "Change Agent" for the music industry, by Billboard, and "Livestreamer of the Year," by Pollstar, Mandolin has virtually hosted events including AEG's Firefly Music Festival, the first ever Pitchfork Music Festival London, Desert Daze's livestream "Desert Daze: Revisited", and more. playAWARDS first partnered with the company in October 2021 to stream Grammy-winner John Legend's Bigger Love Global Experience.

"It has always been our mission to create direct, authentic connections between the artists on our platform and their fanbases in the digital world, so teaming up with PLAYSTUDIOS is a no brainer," says Evelyn Thompson, Mandolin's Vice President of Marketing. "We look forward to adding our virtual and hybrid live music perks to their myVIP catalog and giving fans additional opportunities to experience their favorite artists."

The myVIP portfolio is accessible via the "Rewards" tab in all PLAYSTUDIOS games - myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, and POP! Slots - and connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards across the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world's leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS' portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Mandolin

Mandolin helps artists and venues create connections with fans and prosper through the music they produce. We intentionally push the boundaries of livestream, giving artists the right tools to create content, share it widely, and then better understand how fans engage. Mandolin gives artists the ability to build a digital strategy, all while giving fans unprecedented access to the artists they love. Mandolin Live+ digitally amplifies in-person shows; turning every live fan into a digital fan, opening up opportunities only available in the virtual realm, and helping artists deepen fan relationships through data. To learn more about how Mandolin is transforming the music industry through hybrid events,

visit mandolin.com or Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Brand Partnership Inquiries: kate@mandolin.com

Media Contacts

PLAYSTUDIOS

Rossetti Public Relations

playstudios@rossettipr.com

Mandolin

Shore Fire Media

Hannah Schwartz / hschwartz@shorefire.com

Source: PLAYSTUDIOS