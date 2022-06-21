Log in
    MYPS   US72815G1085

PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.

(MYPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:10 2022-06-21 pm EDT
6.230 USD   +3.49%
12:02pPLAYSTUDIOS ‘Summer of Slots' Returns With Coast-to-Coast In-Person Events Featuring Games, Giveaways, and More
BU
06/21PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.(NASDAQGM : MYPS) added to S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
06/10PLAYSTUDIOS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
PLAYSTUDIOS ‘Summer of Slots' Returns With Coast-to-Coast In-Person Events Featuring Games, Giveaways, and More

06/21/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
From Las Vegas to Toronto, players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps are invited to join the party

At long last, the Summer of Slots is back, and this season it’s going coast-to-coast! PLAYSTUDIOS, the developer of award-winning free-to-play mobile apps and the playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, is bringing back one of its most popular events after a two-year hiatus and inviting players to join the myVIP team for an all-new series of in-person parties featuring games, giveaways, and more.

“We have missed seeing our players these last couple of years, but now, finally, Summer of Slots is back and we’re making it bigger than it’s ever been,” says Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Summer of Slots is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for being the best part of PLAYSTUDIOS, and we hope that this year’s events will be one-part reunion and one-part introduction to players that are part of our gaming family but haven’t yet had the chance to join us for these real-life parties.”

Summer of Slots begins June 23 and will include stops at six playAWARDS casino-resort partners in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, Canada, and the East Coast. Events will be held on the following dates at these locations:

  • Thursday, June 23, 2022 | The Mirage - Las Vegas, NV
  • Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Grand Villa Casino - Burnaby, BC
  • Wednesday July 27, 2022 | MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022 | Casino Rama - Toronto, ON
  • Wednesday August 17, 2022 | MGM Beau Rivage - Biloxi, MS
  • Wednesday August 31, 2022 | MGM Grand - Las Vegas, NV

Players can attend Summer of Slots events by exchanging loyalty points earned during free gameplay for a ticket through the Rewards Store in PLAYSTUDIOS apps. Each reward includes entrance for two guests, a 2022 Summer of Slots T-shirt, and two complimentary drink tickets and appetizers. At each event, players will have a chance to play in-person games, win chips, raffle prizes, and more.

PLAYSTUDIOS apps, including myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myKONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, and Tetris®, are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 307 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 62,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,02 $
Average target price 7,24 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Pascal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Edward Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John Lin Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Horowitz Independent Director
Jason Krikorian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.52.41%761
SNAP INC.-73.59%20 323
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-44.51%3 052
ANGI INC.-54.72%2 095
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB (PUBL)-8.60%1 827
DENA CO., LTD.-3.78%1 496