    MYPS   US72815G1085

PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.

(MYPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.570 USD   -3.47%
04:18pPLAYSTUDIOS to Release First Quarter 2022 Results May 5
BU
04/19MYPS ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Playstudios, Inc. Shareholders
PR
04/18MYPS STOCKHOLDER UPDATE : Robbins LLP is Investigating Playstudios, Inc. (MYPS) for Shareholders
BU
PLAYSTUDIOS to Release First Quarter 2022 Results May 5

04/21/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (888) 645-4404 or (862) 298-0702.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across the globe. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 314 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,15 M - -
Net cash 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -385x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 62,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,77 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Pascal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Edward Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John Lin Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Horowitz Independent Director
Jason Krikorian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYSTUDIOS, INC.46.08%730
SNAP INC.-34.59%49 963
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-29.01%4 116
ANGI INC.-46.15%2 488
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-37.26%1 911