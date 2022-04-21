PLAYSTUDIOS to Release First Quarter 2022 Results May 5

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (888) 645-4404 or (862) 298-0702.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across the globe. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

