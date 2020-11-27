Playtech : launches Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live Casino headline game show

London, 27 November 2020 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, has launched a unique new concept in Live Casino gaming with Adventures Beyond Wonderland - exclusively released on GVC Holdings (to be renamed Entain plc) brands, in the UK and across .com markets.

Built on many first-to-market solutions for Live Casino, Adventures Beyond Wonderland is based on an existing Playtech slot, taking its distinctive theme and graphics and translating them into a brand new Live experience. Featuring a revolving studio and augmented reality, the game is brought to life by dealers dressed as the slot's iconic characters, who take charge of the unique 'Wonderspins'. Three in-game bonuses - March of the Card Soldiers, Magic Dice and the Caterpillar Mystery Bubble - plus the main overarching bonus will engage and create strong win potential for players.

Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live, comments: 'At Playtech, we firmly believe Live Casino is not just part of the gambling industry, but also part of the entertainment industry. Today's players demand innovative, experience-led content, and Adventures Beyond Wonderland offers that in spades. Taking a slot with an iconic theme, look and feel and bringing that to the Live Casino arena is a genuinely groundbreaking move. From the immersive gameplay and presentation to the industry-leading back-end technology behind it, such as the augmented reality and specially developed dice shaker solution, we believe Adventures Beyond Wonderland offers a uniquely enriched Live gaming experience.'

Colin Cole-Johnson, Gaming Product Director at GVC Holdings, adds: 'We are very excited to be exclusively introducing Adventures Beyond Wonderland to our players. Like us, Playtech has a justifiably strong reputation for innovation in both gameplay and the technology that powers it, and in Adventures Beyond Wonderland, they have created an experience genuinely unlike anything else in the market. In the short time since launching, we've already had fantastic player feedback, and are confident the potential of this unique immersive style of gameplay has only just begun.'

