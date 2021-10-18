Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Playtech plc
  News
  Summary
    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH PLC

(PTEC)
  Report
Australia's Aristocrat Leisure makes $2.9 billion bet on online gambling provider Playtech

10/18/2021 | 03:17am EDT
(Reuters) -Australia's Aristocrat Leisure said on Monday it would buy London-listed gaming software supplier Playtech for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.89 billion), offering new growth areas for the gambling machine maker including real money gaming.

Playtech shares soared 57% to a three-year high and were trading 6.5 pence short of the offer price of 680 pence per share. Aristocrat Leisure shares are on a trading halt until Oct. 21.

A shift to online betting amid the pandemic has prompted consolidation in the industry, with UK-based Entain being approached by U.S. fantasy sports company DraftKings last month.

Australia-listed Tabcorp Holdings also received multiple bids earlier this year for its wagering unit.

Separately, Playtech said its largest shareholder with a stake of about 21% had backed the offer. The company also added that it would recommend stakeholders vote in favour of the deal as the combined group would be well-placed in a sector going digital.

"The business will be ideally positioned to unlock sustainable shareholder value by seizing opportunities in the fast-growing global online RMG segment as they continue to open up, particularly in North America," Aristocrat Chief Executive Officer Trevor Croker said.

The Australian company said it would fund the deal with a A$1.3 billion ($964.21 million) equity raising, alongside new debt and existing cash. It expected a boost to earnings from the first year of closing the deal.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)

($1 = 1.3483 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney, Diane Craft and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 158 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
Net Debt 2021 629 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 761 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PLAYTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Playtech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,09 €
Average target price 5,98 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Ian Ince Global Head-Regulatory Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC6.95%1 761
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC3.86%35 216
EVOLUTION AB65.88%34 596
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.49.06%23 629
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.86%22 305
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED47.71%21 703