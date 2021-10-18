Log in
Playtech Agrees to GBP2.1 Billion Aristocrat Leisure Takeover

10/18/2021 | 01:33am EDT
By Ian Walker

Playtech PLC said late Sunday that it has agreed to a 2.1 billion-pound ($2.89 billion) takeover from Australian-listed gaming content and technology company Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. through its subsidiary Aristocrat (UK) Holdings Ltd.

Under the offer, accepting shareholders of the FTSE 250-listed gambling-technology company will get 680 pence in cash for each share owned. The offer price is a 58% premium to Playtech's closing price of 429.20 pence on Friday.

The offer puts an enterprise value on Playtech of GBP2.7 billion.

"In recent years, Playtech has successfully repositioned its world leading gambling technology and operations, expanding in strategically important regulated markets and driving major online B2B revenue growth. Whilst the business has made significant progress, most notably in the Americas, Aristocrat's proposal provides an attractive opportunity for shareholders to accelerate Playtech's longer-term value," Playtech Chairman Brian Mattingley said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 0132ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 158 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
Net Debt 2021 629 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 761 M 1 756 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Ian Ince Global Head-Regulatory Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC6.95%1 761
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC3.86%35 216
EVOLUTION AB65.88%34 596
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.49.06%23 629
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.86%22 305
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED47.71%21 703