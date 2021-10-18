Playtech Agrees to GBP2.1 Billion Aristocrat Leisure Takeover

By Ian Walker

Playtech PLC said late Sunday that it has agreed to a 2.1 billion-pound ($2.89 billion) takeover from Australian-listed gaming content and technology company Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. through its subsidiary Aristocrat (UK) Holdings Ltd.

Under the offer, accepting shareholders of the FTSE 250-listed gambling-technology company will get 680 pence in cash for each share owned. The offer price is a 58% premium to Playtech's closing price of 429.20 pence on Friday.

The offer puts an enterprise value on Playtech of GBP2.7 billion.

"In recent years, Playtech has successfully repositioned its world leading gambling technology and operations, expanding in strategically important regulated markets and driving major online B2B revenue growth. Whilst the business has made significant progress, most notably in the Americas, Aristocrat's proposal provides an attractive opportunity for shareholders to accelerate Playtech's longer-term value," Playtech Chairman Brian Mattingley said.

