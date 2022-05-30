Playtech : Annual Report 2021

You will find the interactive icons below throughout this report to help aid navigation
Financial highlights
Strong financial performance
Very strong performances from B2B and Snaitech drive 25% growth in Group Adjusted EBITDA.
Revenue1
€1,205m
2021
1,205
2020
1,079
2019
1,441
Adjusted operating cash flow2
€315m
2021
315
2020
364
2019
321
From continuing operations.
Operating cash flow includes Finalto and is adjusted for Snaitech's PREU tax payment of €90 million relating to 2020, which was paid in 2021 due to circumstances around COVID-19.
Share price chart
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
1 Jan
1 Apr
1 Jul
1 Oct
1 Jan
1 Apr
1 Jul
1 Oct
31 Dec
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
Adjusted EBITDA1
€317m
2021
317
2020
254
2019
375
Revenue from regulated markets1
85%
2021
85%
2020
84%
2019
87%
"Our core B2B and B2C businesses remained resilient throughout the pandemic-hit months to drive a very strong EBITDA performance in 2021."
Andrew Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Group highlights
Success across the Group
Report Strategic
Business expansionUS momentum
Playtech continued to expand its presence in the US in 2021. The Company signed a strategic agreement with the Greenwood Companies to license Playtech products in Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Group also built on its existing presence in New Jersey by partnering with Unibet to supply the Kindred- owned group with RNG Casino software, with more states to follow. Playtech also announced the launch of its Live Casino offering in the US, with state-of-the-art facilities opening in Michigan and New Jersey.
Technology leadership Record-breakingLive Casino game
Playtech's Live division rolled out a number of exciting new products, including a Who Wants To Be a Millionaire™ roulette game that has broken records for the most number of players on a Live table in the Company's history. The Live Casino vertical also added to its gameshow series with the launch of The Money Drop Live™, based on the iconic Banijay-owned brand, among others.
Building a better business Recognition in Safer Gambling
Alongside its industry-leading products and services, Playtech has worked with its licensees to raise industry standards in responsible business and safer gambling. The progress made in this space was recognised by GamCare, which made Playtech the first recipient of its new B2B Safer Gambling Standard. Playtech also partnered with Kindbridge to advance research into treatment for gambling-related disorders in a virtual setting.
Significant progress
Snaitech online
Further progress with
in LatAm
outperformance
Sustainable Success
Playtech's operations in Latin America continue
Snaitech continued its record of outperformance,
Following the launch of Playtech's Sustainable
to go from strength to strength, with existing
cementing its position as the number one retail and
Success strategy in 2020, 2021 saw significant
partnerships showing strong growth alongside
online sports betting brand in Italy across 2021.
progress towards the programme's goal of
several new strategic agreements in the region.
While pandemic-driven retail closures and sporting
building a safer, more sustainable entertainment
Caliente in Mexico saw significant growth
cancellations impacted the business, EBITDA from
industry for the benefit of all stakeholders. Among
alongside an increasing contribution from Wplay in
Snaitech's online business grew by over 50% as it
the key developments was the launch of a new
Colombia. The Group also launched in Costa Rica
benefited from its leading technology and
Sustainability and Public Policy Committee that
and Panama, while plans are underway to open a
brand recognition.
will advise on a wide range of responsible business
new Live Casino facility in Peru to better serve
topics and is directly overseen by the Board.
Playtech's clients in the region.
Extended B2B agreements
Playtech made good progress in both extending agreements with the consumer-facing online gambling giants and striking new partnerships. The Company announced a five-year contract extension with Flutter Entertainment for its Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Casino brands. In addition, it extended its partnership with Swiss Casinos through the launch of a new Live Casino studio and signed a new agreement with Scientific Games that allows both parties to benefit from each other's reach and scale.
Strategic,
multi-channel launch
Playtech signed a new, long-term strategic agreement with Holland Casino, enabling the state-owned casino operator to expand into the online betting and gaming space. Having launched with Playtech's full turnkey multi-channel technology as well as other products, Holland Casino has the most advanced offering in the Netherlands. A Live Casino facility has also been built near one of Holland Casino's existing locations as part of the deal.
Significant evolution of the Board
2021 was a significant year in the evolution of Playtech's Board. Brian Mattingley took over as Chairman, bringing significant industry experience and a track record of delivering strong corporate governance. Brian appointed a new
Senior Independent Director, Ian Penrose. Linda Marston-Weston joined the Board as a Non-executive Director, bringing extensive experience across a range of disciplines, including in promoting diversity and inclusion.
