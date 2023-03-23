|
Playtech : B2B Investor Event
B2B investor day
23 March 2023
Agenda
10:30-10:50
Hard Rock Digital - partnering with Playtech
Rafi Ashkenazi, Executive MD, Executive Chair of HRD
10:50-10:55
Introduction
Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO
10:55-11:00
Medium term financial targets
Chris McGinnis, Playtech CFO
11:00-11:20
Positioning B2B for growth
Shimon Akad, Playtech COO
11:20-11:45
Capitalising on the Live opportunity
Edo Haitin, Playtech Live CEO
11:45-12:10
Capturing the US and Canada opportunity Jonathan Doubilet MD, Playtech USA Marcus Yoder, CCO, Playtech USA
12:10-12:20
Replicating our success across LatAm Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO
12:20-12:25
Wrap up
Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO
12:25-13:00:Q&A
13:00: Lunch and Networking
|
B2B success underpinned by Playtech's industry-leading expertise
|
4
Well-positioned to drive revenue growth and expand margins in the medium-term
-
B2B has been transformed into a higher-qualitybusiness; diversified across geographies and products
-
We have multiple business models that enable Playtech to capture value and grow the addressable market:
-
-
Strategic agreements offer a proven path to gain exposure to fast-growing, highly attractive markets
-
Platform model and SaaS gives Playtech access to the entire spectrum of operators
-
We are hugely excited by the potential to build and expand our presence across the Americas :
-
-
Recent partnerships with Hard Rock Digital and NorthStar provide a tremendous platform for growth in North America
-
Caliente and Wplay continue to go from strength to strength, with Galerabet on track to establish a leadership position in Brazil
-
We are in a strong position to take advantage of the rapid growth in Live Casino; an outstanding combination of physical infrastructure, leading content and expertise
-
Confident in setting a B2B medium term Adjusted EBITDA target of €200 million - €250 million
2023 B2B Investor Day
Setting medium term B2B targets
Chris McGinnis, CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 574 M
1 698 M
1 698 M
|Net income 2022
|
141 M
153 M
153 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
364 M
392 M
392 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,8x
|Yield 2022
|0,19%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 866 M
2 014 M
2 014 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,42x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 700
|Free-Float
|62,4%
|
|
