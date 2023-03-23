Playtech : B2B Investor Event

Well-positioned to drive revenue growth and expand margins in the medium-term

B2B has been transformed into a higher-quality business ; diversified across geographies and products

We have multiple business models that enable Playtech to capture value and grow the addressable market :

Strategic agreements offer a proven path to gain exposure to fast-growing, highly attractive markets

Platform model and SaaS gives Playtech access to the entire spectrum of operators

We are hugely excited by the potential to build and expand our presence across the Americas :

Recent partnerships with Hard Rock Digital and NorthStar provide a tremendous platform for growth in North America

Caliente and Wplay continue to go from strength to strength, with Galerabet on track to establish a leadership position in Brazil

We are in a strong position to take advantage of the rapid growth in Live Casino ; an outstanding combination of physical infrastructure, leading content and expertise