  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Playtech plc
  News
  Summary
    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH PLC

(PTEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:19:37 2023-03-23 am EDT
550.50 GBX   +0.27%
06:13aPlaytech : B2B Investor Event
PU
06:00aPlaytech annual revenue jumps but profit hit by fair value adjustments
AN
05:25aFTSE 100 Drops Ahead of BOE Rate Decision
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Playtech : B2B Investor Event

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
B2B investor day

23 March 2023

Sensitivity: Internal

2023 B2B investor day

3

Agenda

10:30-10:50

Hard Rock Digital - partnering with Playtech

Rafi Ashkenazi, Executive MD, Executive Chair of HRD

10:50-10:55

Introduction

Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO

10:55-11:00

Medium term financial targets

Chris McGinnis, Playtech CFO

11:00-11:20

Positioning B2B for growth

Shimon Akad, Playtech COO

11:20-11:45

Capitalising on the Live opportunity

Edo Haitin, Playtech Live CEO

11:45-12:10

Capturing the US and Canada opportunity Jonathan Doubilet MD, Playtech USA Marcus Yoder, CCO, Playtech USA

12:10-12:20

Replicating our success across LatAm Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO

12:20-12:25

Wrap up

Mor Weizer, Playtech CEO

12:25-13:00:Q&A

13:00: Lunch and Networking

2023 B2B Investor Day

Sensitivity: Internal

B2B success underpinned by Playtech's industry-leading expertise

4

Well-positioned to drive revenue growth and expand margins in the medium-term

  • B2B has been transformed into a higher-qualitybusiness; diversified across geographies and products
  • We have multiple business models that enable Playtech to capture value and grow the addressable market:
    • Strategic agreements offer a proven path to gain exposure to fast-growing, highly attractive markets
    • Platform model and SaaS gives Playtech access to the entire spectrum of operators
  • We are hugely excited by the potential to build and expand our presence across the Americas :
    • Recent partnerships with Hard Rock Digital and NorthStar provide a tremendous platform for growth in North America
    • Caliente and Wplay continue to go from strength to strength, with Galerabet on track to establish a leadership position in Brazil
  • We are in a strong position to take advantage of the rapid growth in Live Casino; an outstanding combination of physical infrastructure, leading content and expertise
  • Confident in setting a B2B medium term Adjusted EBITDA target of €200 million - €250 million

2023 B2B Investor Day

Sensitivity: Internal

Setting medium term B2B targets

Chris McGinnis, CFO

Sensitivity: Internal

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PLAYTECH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 574 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
Net income 2022 141 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2022 364 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 1 866 M 2 014 M 2 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart PLAYTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Playtech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Average target price 7,78 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris McGinnis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Executive Officer
Ian Ince Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC7.86%2 014
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.07%30 421
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-1.55%28 744
SANDS CHINA LTD2.70%28 103
EVOLUTION AB27.16%27 072
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED15.14%15 888
