18 April 2024. Playtech today announced the launch of the new live game show, Super Mega Ultra, in collaboration with bet365. The game is now accessible to players in multiple territories, including the UK, Mexico, and Ontario.

The live game show is crafted in-house and draws inspiration from one of bet365's popular slots. It stands as a testament to the synergistic efforts between Playtech and bet365, aiming to provide players with an immersive live entertainment experience.

As wheel-based live game shows continue to gain popularity, bet365 has positioned itself at the forefront by offering a range of captivating options for players. The introduction of this innovative three-tier base game across two wheels further solidifies bet365's reputation as a leading provider of premium, entertaining gaming experiences and high-quality, in-house gaming content.

The game features three payout levels - Super, Mega, and Ultra - providing players with the chance to win significant rewards. Each round offers maximum multipliers (×300 for Super, ×500 for Mega, and ×2500 for Ultra). The game starts at the Super level, and with each "Level Up" spin result, players advance to the next payout level, either Mega or Ultra.

To add to the excitement, two bonus rounds - 7s Heaven and Slot Spins - have been incorporated to further enrich the player's gaming experience.

bet365 spokesperson commented: "We're thrilled to unveil this new game to our global community, marking a significant milestone for us. It is a valuable addition to our Live Casino portfolio, taking our in-house game production to new heights. With the introduction of the three-tier base live game spanning two wheels, we're setting a new industry standard - a testament to our commitment to creating innovative, top-quality and engaging game experiences for our players. Playtech's expertise and collaboration were instrumental in the development of this exciting new game show. The partnership between both companies continues to drive success, as we continue to work together to create groundbreaking gaming experiences for players around the world."

Kevin Kilminster, Chief Product Innovation Officer at Playtech Live said: "We are excited to collaborate with bet365 to launch their bespoke Live game show, Super Mega Ultra to their player base. It is fantastic to see one of our most trusted partners taking the opportunity to continuously build bespoke content and utilise the knowledge and experience that the Playtech Live team has to offer. The debut of the three-tier base live game across two wheels is a new industry standard and reflects our joint dedication to crafting innovative, high-quality, and captivating gaming experiences for players. We look forward to continuing our strong and successful partnership with this world-class operator."

About bet365

bet365 is a globally renowned online gambling operator.

With a customer base exceeding 90 million worldwide, the platform offers its products in 22 different languages, ensuring seamless accessibility for users across the globe. It also supports transactions in 26 different currencies.

bet365 Live Casino, where excitement is Never Ordinary, is home to a diverse range of live games to choose from.

This includes popular classics such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, along with live game shows and innovative titles.

Additionally, a selection of bet365 exclusive live tables is available.

bet365 has a range of useful tools to help you stay in control of your gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegambling.bet365.com/en

18+ | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,700 employees across 19 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

www.playtech.com

