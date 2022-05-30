Playtech : Form of Proxy AGM 2022

Form of Proxy

Annual General Meeting of Playtech plc to be held at Ground Floor, MidCity Place, 71 High Holborn, London, WC1V 6EA on 30 June 2022 at 10.00 am

1. To receive the Company's accounts, the Directors' reports and auditors' report thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

To approve the Directors' remuneration report, excluding the Directors' remuneration policy, in the form set out on pages 110 to 125 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next meeting at which the accounts are laid before the Company and to authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

4. To elect Brian Mattingley as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Ian Penrose as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Anna Massion as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect John Krumins as a Director of the Company.

8. To elect Linda Marston-Weston as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Andrew Smith as a Director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Mor Weizer as a Director of the Company.

11. To authorise the directors to allot shares.

12. To approve the Playtech plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

Special Resolutions

13. To disapply pre-emption rights.

14. To further disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or other capital investment.

15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

