Playtech : Form of Proxy AGM 2022

05/30/2022
All Correspondence to: Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 June 2022

Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure!

Control Number: 917834

www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy

SRN:

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown

PIN:

opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

View the Annual Report online: www.playtech.com

Register at www.investorcentre.co.uk/je - manage your shareholding online!

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 28 June 2022 at 10.00 am.

Explanatory Notes:

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
  2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
  3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  4. Pursuant to Regulation 22 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2006 (Isle of Man), entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
  5. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 18(4)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2006 (Isle of Man).
  6. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk/je to use the online Investor Centre service.
  7. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
    Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The company and Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

177441_209826_RUN_ONS/000001/000001/SG601//i

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Playtech plc to be held at Ground Floor, MidCity Place, 71 High Holborn, London, WC1V 6EA on 30 June 2022 at 10.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

inside the box as shown in this example.

Vote

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against Withheld

1. To receive the Company's accounts, the Directors' reports and auditors' report thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

  1. To approve the Directors' remuneration report, excluding the Directors' remuneration policy, in the form set out on pages 110 to 125 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
  2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next meeting at which the accounts are laid before the Company and to authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

4. To elect Brian Mattingley as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Ian Penrose as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Anna Massion as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect John Krumins as a Director of the Company.

8. To elect Linda Marston-Weston as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Andrew Smith as a Director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Mor Weizer as a Director of the Company.

11. To authorise the directors to allot shares.

12. To approve the Playtech plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

Special Resolutions

13. To disapply pre-emption rights.

14. To further disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or other capital investment.

15. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

H 7 6 1

3 0

P L H

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
