04 October 2023 - Playtech, a global leader in gambling technology, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership that promises to transform the gaming landscape.

Playtech Live has inked an exclusive worldwide deal with Fremantle to develop the legendary Family Feud franchise for the rapidly evolving Live Gaming market.

Fremantle is an international powerhouse in the entertainment industry with an extensive global footprint. Fremantle operations span various territories, aligning seamlessly with Playtech Live's aspiration to present Family Feud to gaming audiences worldwide. The Family Feud franchise deal includes a global scope, covering key markets, including the United States, setting a new precedent in the gaming and entertainment industry. A true testament to the magnitude of this collaboration, the partnership also includes the UK Family Fortunes IP.

Edo Haitin, Playtech Live CEO,commented, "This partnership with Fremantle is a game-changer. By integrating the iconic Family Feud franchise into our offerings, we are bridging the worlds of game show entertainment and online gaming, promising our users an immersive experience. I'm thrilled that we could partner with Fremantle to bring the legendary Family Feud to the gaming world. Our vision at Playtech Live is to always deliver the best possible entertainment experience, and this collaboration underscores that commitment."

Erica Gadecki, FremantleSVP Partnership Solutions,said, "A collaborative effort with Playtech on the iconic gameshow Family Feud is how Fremantle continues to deliver unparalleled entertainment in today's market. Playtech's Live platform is a perfect opportunity to expand into the interactive entertainment landscape while building upon the Family Feud legacy."

Aaron Berndtson, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Entertainment at Playtech,says, "We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey alongside Fremantle. The partnership with Fremantle is another milestone to deliver unique and captivating experiences to players worldwide."

This landmark deal signifies Playtech Live's commitment to pioneering innovation in gaming entertainment. As the world of Live Casino continues to evolve, Playtech Live's selection to develop and distribute content around the Family Feud franchise sets the stage for an exhilarating future in gaming. The collaboration stands as a testament to Playtech Live's continued commitment to introducing cutting-edge experiences that captivate and delight players and our commitment to being a trusted brand partner.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,300 employees across 19 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

www.playtech.com

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the world's largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries.

Operating in 27 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale.

From Idols to This England,The Price is Right to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to Arctic Drift, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and Bones & All to Planet Sex our focus is simple - we create and deliver irresistible entertainment.

We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 470 million fans across 1,500 social channels and over 34 billion views per year across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow us on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit our LinkedIn page.