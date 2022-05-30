Playtech : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 05/30/2022 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Playtech plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 To be held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 June 2022 at Ground Floor, Midcity Place, 71 High Holborn, London WC1V 6EA. Whether or not you propose to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and submit a form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on the enclosed form. The form of proxy must be received by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 28 June 2022. THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice from your stockbroker or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in Playtech plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, as soon as possible either to the purchaser or transferee or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares. Playtech plc Incorporated in the Isle of Man under company number 008505V Registered office: Ground Floor St George's Court Upper Church Street Douglas Isle of Man IM1 1EE Contents Letter from the Chairman Appendix 1 - Biographies of Directors seeking election and re-election Appendix 2 - Explanatory notes Appendix 3 - Principal terms of the LTIP Notice of Annual General Meeting Timetable of events Final date for receipt of proxies by the Registrars 28 June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. Time and date of the Annual General Meeting 30 June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. Playtech plc Incorporated in the Isle of Man under company number 008505V Ground Floor St George's Court Upper Church Street Douglas Isle of Man IM1 1EE 27 May 2022 To all Shareholders Dear Shareholder, Annual General Meeting I am pleased to be writing to you with details of the Annual General Meeting of Playtech plc ("Playtech" or the "Company") for 2022 (the "AGM"). The formal notice of the AGM is set out on pages 7 and 8 of this document. If you would like to vote on the resolutions, please fill in the enclosed form of proxy appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy with your voting instructions and return it to our Registrars as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can register your proxy to vote electronically by logging on to www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy. You will need to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference number and PIN as shown on your proxy form, or, if you are a member of CREST, via Computershare Investor Services (ID3RA50). The Registrars must receive your proxy appointment by 10.00 a.m. on 28 June 2022 at the latest. The explanatory notes in Appendix 2 outline the business to be considered at the AGM. Actions to be taken in respect of the AGM: Please check that you have received the following with this document: a form of proxy for use in respect of the AGM; and

a reply-paid envelope for use in connection with the return of the form of proxy (in the UK only). You are strongly encouraged to register a proxy vote by either casting your proxy online as explained in the notes on pages 9 and 10 or by completing, signing and returning your form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received by post at Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 28 June 2022. Recommendation The Directors of the Company consider that all the proposals to be considered at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its members as a whole and are most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole. The Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of all the proposed resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings which amount to 421,925 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.14% of the existing issued Ordinary Shares (excluding 2,937,550 shares held as treasury shares). Yours sincerely Brian Mattingley Chairman Playtech plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 1 Appendix 1 Biographies of Directors seeking election and re-election Brian Mattingley, Non-executive Chairman Brian was appointed to the Board as Group Chairman in June 2021. Brian first joined 888 Holdings in 2005 as a non-executive director, before being appointed CEO in March 2012, and was Non-executive Chairman in March 2016 until he stepped down in 2021. Prior to 888, Brian was CEO of Gala Regional Developments, and held senior roles with Gala Group, Ritz Bingo, Kingfisher plc and Dee Corporation plc. Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer Mor was appointed as Playtech's Chief Executive Officer in May 2007. Prior to being appointed CEO, Mor was the Chief Executive Officer of one of the Group's subsidiaries, Techplay Marketing Limited, which required him to oversee the Group's licensee relationship management, product management for new licensees and marketing activities. Before joining Playtech, Mor worked for Oracle for over four years, initially as a development consultant and then as a product manager, which involved creating sales and consulting channels on behalf of Oracle Israel and Oracle Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Earlier in his career, he worked in a variety of roles, including as an auditor and financial consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers and a system analyst for Tadiran Electronic Systems Limited, an Israeli company that designed electronic warfare systems. Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer Andrew was appointed as Playtech's Chief Financial Officer on 10 January 2017. Having qualified as a solicitor with Ashurst in 2001, Andrew moved into investment banking, first with ABN AMRO and then with Deutsche Bank, specialising in both the technology and leisure sectors. Andrew joined Playtech in 2015 as Head of Investor Relations. Ian Penrose, Senior Independent Non-executive Director Ian was appointed to the Board on 1 September 2018. Prior to his appointment, Ian was CEO of Sportech plc from 2005 to 2017 and served as CEO of Arena Leisure plc from 2001 to 2005. Ian is currently non-executive director of ASX listed IXUP Limited, a non-executive director of Phenix Real Time Solutions Inc., and a non-executive director of Weatherbys Limited (together with its technology partnership with the British Horseracing Authority, Racing Digital Ltd). He has recently retired as Chairman of the National Football Museum. Anna Massion, Non-executive Director Anna was appointed to the board in April 2019. Anna worked in Investment Banking and Asset Management for over 15 years and is widely respected as a global gambling industry expert. Based in the US, Anna's sector knowledge and business network reaches beyond North America and she brings a strong fiscal and analytical skillset to the Board. During her time at PAR Capital Management, which has over $5 billion in assets under management, Anna was responsible for idea generation and portfolio maintenance. Prior to joining PAR, Anna held positions at leading financial institutions including JP Morgan, Marathon Asset Management and Hedgeye Risk Management. Anna is currently a non-executive director of AGS, LLC, Betmakers Technology Group Ltd and Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation. John Krumins, Non-executive Director John was appointed to the board in April 2019. John's significant non-executive experience includes his current role, and previously at Hogg Robinson Group plc and across a series of private companies in the IT, technology, med-tech and related service sectors. In addition, John is a Trustee and Finance Committee Chairman of the Royal Institution of Great Britain and a Trustee at Big Education Trust. Prior to this John spent over 20 years in investment banking as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and subsequently at both Deutsche Bank and Société Générale. Linda Marston-Weston,Non-executive Director Linda was appointed to the Board in October 2021. Formerly a senior tax partner at EY, Linda was a member of the EY Midlands Board and Head of Tax EY Midlands. Linda is passionate about Diversity & Inclusion and spent 5 years as EY's Midlands People partner, leading the agenda across people matters. She established a cross business female mentoring network for the Midlands region and set up and continues to lead a female entrepreneur's network. Linda is currently Head of the Transaction Tax Team at Cooper Parry. 2 Playtech plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 Appendix 2 Explanatory notes Resolution 1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts The Chairman will present to the AGM the accounts and the reports of the Directors and the auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report"). Resolution 2 - Directors' Remuneration Report For UK incorporated companies, there are requirements in relation to the content and approval of the Directors' remuneration report. Although, as an Isle of Man incorporated company, Playtech is not subject to these requirements, the Board considers that shareholders would expect the Company to voluntarily mirror the requirements of the UK legislation applicable to a premium listed main market company so far as is practicable. The Board is happy to do so as the Directors consider that the requirements facilitate good corporate governance. Accordingly, the Directors' remuneration report set out in full on pages 110 to 125 in the Annual Report is in three sections and contains: a statement by Ian Penrose, Chair of the Company's Remuneration Committee; a summary of the Company's Remuneration Policy (as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2021 (the "Policy"); and the annual report on remuneration that reports on the implementation of the Policy for the year to 31 December 2021. The first and third sections of the report will be put to an advisory shareholder vote by ordinary resolution. Resolution 3 - Appointment of auditor and auditor's remuneration Resolution 3 proposes the re-appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the next AGM of the Company and, as is common practice, authorises the Directors to set the auditors' remuneration. Resolutions 4 to 10 - Re-election of Directors Although the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") do not require all of the Directors to retire and be put up for re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, all of the Directors of the Company have resolved that they will retire and offer themselves for re-election by shareholders at the AGM. The Board considers that the performance of each Board member continues to be effective, that each member of the Board demonstrates the commitment required to continue in their present roles, and accordingly supports each Director's re-election. Biographical details of the Directors can be found in Appendix 1 and further details of their skills and experience, and representation on the Board committees can be found on pages 96 and 97 of the Annual Report. Resolution 11 - Power of Directors to allot shares etc The Articles provide that the Directors may only allot Ordinary Shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares if authorised to do so by the holders of Ordinary Shares. At the last annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 May 2021, the Directors were given authority to allot Ordinary Shares and grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares. The authority granted at the last annual general meeting is due to expire at the conclusion of this year's meeting. The Investment Association ("IA") guidelines on authority to allot shares state that IA members will permit, and treat as routine, resolutions seeking to allot shares representing approximately one-third of the number of Ordinary Shares in issue. In addition, IA members will treat as routine a request for authority to allot shares representing approximately an additional one-third of the number of Ordinary Shares in issue provided that it is only used to allot shares pursuant to a pre-emptive rights issue. Accordingly, the authority in Resolution 11, paragraph (a) will allow your Directors to allot up to 102,118,898 Ordinary Shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, such number of Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding 2,937,550 shares held as treasury shares) as calculated as at 25 May 2022 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this notice). The authority in Resolution 11, paragraph (b) will allow your Directors to allot a further 102,118,898 Ordinary Shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, such number of Ordinary Shares in the Company representing approximately one-third of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares (excluding 2,937,550 shares held as treasury shares) as calculated as at 25 May 2022 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this notice), but only in connection with a pre-emptive rights issue. The power conferred by this resolution will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if sooner, 15 months after the date of the passing of the resolution. The Directors have no present intention of exercising this authority. However, it is considered prudent to maintain the flexibility that this authority provides. The Directors intend to renew this authority annually. Resolution 12 - Playtech plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") The Playtech plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2012 (the "Existing LTIP") expired for new awards in March 2022. The principal terms of the LTIP, as summarised in Appendix 3 to this Notice of Annual General Meeting, are consistent with those of the Existing LTIP, except for updates to reflect developments in best practice and legislative changes that have taken place since the Existing LTIP was established in 2012. The establishment of the LTIP will enable the Company to continue to operate a long-term incentive plan following the expiry of the Existing LTIP. Resolutions 1 to 12 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and will require more than half of the votes cast at the AGM to be in favour of the resolution to be passed. Resolutions 13 and 14 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights Under article 6 of the Articles, if the Directors wish to exercise the authority under Resolution 11 to offer Ordinary Shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into Ordinary Shares or to sell any Ordinary Shares which the Company may purchase and elect to hold as treasury shares for cash (other than pursuant to a share scheme of the Company), they must first be offered to existing shareholders pro-rata to their holdings. There may be occasions, however, when it is in the Company's interests for the Directors to have the flexibility to finance business opportunities by allotting new Ordinary Shares (or granting rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, Ordinary Shares) for cash or selling treasury shares for cash without a fully pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders. It is therefore proposed to grant the Directors limited authority to allot Ordinary Shares (or to grant rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, Ordinary Shares) for cash or to sell treasury shares for cash without such securities first being required to be offered to existing shareholders. Resolution 13 would, if passed, allow the Directors to allot new Ordinary Shares (or to grant rights to subscribe for, or convert securities into, Ordinary Shares) for cash or to sell treasury shares (to the extent relevant) for cash: in favour of existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholdings (subject to certain exclusions) in order to allow the Directors to make appropriate exclusions and other arrangements to resolve legal or practical problems which, for example, might arise in relation to overseas shareholders; or otherwise up to 15,317,834 Ordinary Shares, which is equivalent to approximately 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding 2,937,550 shares held as treasury shares) as at 25 May 2022 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this notice). Playtech plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 