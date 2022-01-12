Playtech : and FashionTV Gaming Group partner to launch the first-ever branded FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat

London, 12 January 2022 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, today announces the launch of the new FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat, to deliver a new entertainment experience that fits perfectly within the Live Casino environment.

With a fashionable new take on the popular live dealer game, this premium branded live jackpot game combines Playtech Live's industry-leading technology and the creative power of FashionTV Gaming Group, the company behind the bestselling luxury line of iGaming concepts and products, based on the FashionTV megabrand.

FashionTV Gaming Group is the exclusive licensor of the FashionTV megabrand for online games and is one of the fastest growing companies within the online gaming industry. FashionTV is enjoyed by over 2 billion viewers worldwide, with a reputation spanning 25 years as the leading global luxury, lifestyle and fashion broadcasting channel.

Playtech Live's new FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat game is the first of a full luxury line of FashionTV-branded entertainment experiences that are sure to keep players entertained. Launching January 2022, FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat brings Playtech licensees the perfect mix of FashionTV style and the return of the popular, golden Dragon Jackpot.

Ariel Hayat, CEO of Playtech Romania Live Casino, says: "We are very excited to partner with FashionTV Gaming Group to bring the FashionTV brand to the Live Casino market. Securing leading brands like this is a key pillar of our content strategy as we look to deliver the most engaging gambling entertainment experience in the market."

Shai Kaplun, COO of FashionTV Gaming, added: "It has been a privilege to partner with Playtech, one of the true industry greats, in bringing a unique FashionTV spin to their blockbuster format. This new game is just one in a new luxury line of live dealer products that invites players to experience the immersive world of FashionTV, firsthand. It's exciting to see a growing number of industry giants turn to our 'brand to business' model as a critical growth engine, and we look forward to continuing to revolutionize the online gaming industry with luxury and glamour through the power of the FashionTV megabrand."

About FashionTV Gaming Group

FashionTV Gaming Group is the exclusive licensor of the global FashionTV brand for iGaming. Through a unique 'brand to business' model, FashionTV Gaming Group partners are granted a license to create innovative and immersive branded games and websites for their customers, backed by FashionTV's global media power. Working with the leading B2B providers and B2C operators, we are the first to bring luxury living to life for gaming audiences around the world.

www.fashionTVgg.com

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with over 7,000 employees across 24 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

Playtech also owns Finalto, a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry that operates both on a B2B and B2C basis. Finalto has been classified as a discontinued operation since 31 December 2020.

