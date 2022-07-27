Playtech : and Resorts team up to change the game on user experience

London, 18 July 2022 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, has announced that it will partner with and supply Resorts Digital Gaming (Resorts) with its innovative products and services, bringing an enhanced player experience to its brands. Any launch will be subject to DGE approval.

As part of the new agreement, Playtech will provide Live Casino, Live Entertainment and iCasino content at www.resortscasino.com and www.mohegansuncasino.com. The new Playtech content will coincide with the launch of Resorts' live streaming channel at www.live.resortscasino.com.

Exciting new products will include 'Adventures Beyond Wonderland' and 'Buffallo Blitz' game shows, incorporating a revolving studio design and augmented reality mode features and Playtech's unique community gameshow "Live Slots", a presenter-led slot game where the players share the wins and losses, a reflection of the united game community.

By utilising the Playtech Omni-Channel approach and technology, players can seamlessly play both the Live Casino multi-player version and slot game, thereby enhancing the user experience of Resort's much-loved games.

Resorts is the gaming company that brought gambling to Atlantic City in 1978; the first American casino outside of Nevada. Since then, its iGaming brand has entrenched itself as a New Jersey market leader. Playtech Live Entertainment will also be delivered from our state-of-the-art Atlantic City Live Casino studio.

Shimon Akad, COO at Playtech, said: "We are very proud to be working with one of New Jersey's most iconic gaming brands. This partnership is an exciting step towards providing more players across the USA with a seamless, safe and enjoyable gaming experience, whilst ensuring Playtech is at the forefront of innovative new technologies. Essential to Playtech's success is our ability to form key strategic partnerships with industry leading operators around the world, so we're delighted to be working alongside Resorts to showcase our advanced content through market leading games."

Ed Andrewes CEO, Resorts Digital Gaming, added: "We are extremely excited to close this deal with Playtech and bring an enhanced gaming experience to our customers, thanks to Playtech's innovative products and services. We look forward to expanding and diversifying our Live Casino entertainment product range, with a whole host of new games set to enter our universe. This is particularly exciting as the new live content coincides with the launch of our own live streaming channel and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Playtech in the future, working on products and experiences together that allow us to deliver more unforgettable experiences for our players."

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with c.6,600 employees across 26 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

www.playtech.com

About Resorts Digital Gaming

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino in New Jersey. Boasting hundreds of online slots and table games, live dealer games and virtual sports -all through an integrated single sign-on-Resorts Digital Gaming continues to raise the benchmark for iGaming in New Jersey.

www.resortsac.com

