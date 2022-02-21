Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Playtech plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH PLC

(PTEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Playtech boss could join investor group for possible takeover bid

02/21/2022 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gambling dice and chips are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration photo

(Reuters) - The boss of British gambling software maker Playtech may participate in a takeover approach for the group led by its second-largest shareholder TTB Partners, the company said on Monday.

Playtech Chief Executive Mor Weizer and a former company director, Thomas Hall, have approached TTB Partners with their interest in participating in the investor group, Playtech said in a statement.

The company this month agreed to release TTB from UK takeover rules that bar parties or their affiliates from making a fresh offer for six months after walking away from an earlier bid. TTB advised affiliate Gopher Investments on a failed takeover proposal for Playtech last year.

Shareholders in Playtech, which says it is the world's largest supplier of online gambling and sports betting software, also rejected Aussie gaming company Aristocrat's $2.8 billion takeover offer this month.

Playtech's board of directors will form an independent panel of directors excluding Weizer to consider matters relating to any possible offer from TTB or other parties, the company said.

TTB said in a separate statement on Monday it had agreed to explore Weizer and Hall's proposal to join its investor group.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.64% 0.72176 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
PLAYTECH PLC -1.64% 660 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
All news about PLAYTECH PLC
09:02aPlaytech boss could join investor group for possible takeover bid
RE
02/11Moody's Affirms Playtech's Rating At Ba3, Revises Outlook After Rejection Of Aristocrat..
MT
02/08BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN INVESTMENT MANAG : Form 8.3 - Playtech Plc
AQ
02/04Playtech drama continues amid new bid chance
AQ
02/03Britain's Playtech expects shareholder offer after Aristocrat bid collapse
RE
02/03Playtech In Talks With Hong Kong's TTB For Potential Offer
MT
02/03Investors vote to block £3bn Playtech offer
AQ
02/03Australia shares end lower after tech rout; Westpac outperforms
RE
02/02Playtech to Receive Takeover Bid From Hong Kong-based TT Bond Partners
MT
02/02Australian shares drop as tech stocks weigh; Westpac jumps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAYTECH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 161 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
Net Debt 2021 571 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 2 399 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart PLAYTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Playtech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target -3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Smith Head-Investor Relations
Brian Roger Mattingley Group Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Executive Officer
Ian Ince Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC-8.40%2 718
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.42%27 178
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-10.46%25 031
SANDS CHINA LTD32.43%24 953
EVOLUTION AB-22.88%22 608
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-8.56%19 194