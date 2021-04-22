Playtech : Casino and Live Casino software now live with ComeOn

London, 22 April 2021 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, today announces the launch of its award-winning Casino and Live Casino software across ComeOn Group's wide range of brands in multiple markets.

This new multi-year partnership sees Playtech Casino and Live Casino software launched across ComeOn Group's brand portfolio, including their flagship brands ComeOn!, Mobilebet, Sunmaker and Snabbare. Established in 2008, ComeOn has worked hard to create one of the best product and brand experiences for its players.

ComeOn's extensive player base will now enjoy Playtech's latest innovative game releases, such as the Age of the Gods™ suite and both the Fire Blaze™ and PowerPlay™ Jackpot series. In addition to the Playtech Casino suite, ComeOn has launched Playtech's premium Live Casino and table games portfolio giving their players an entertainment-led experience with all the excitement of a real casino, with a wide variety of classic games and innovative new variants.

Juergen Reutter, Chief Executive Officer at ComeOn Group, said: 'We are really excited about our new partnership with Playtech and the upside it will bring to our extensive portfolio of brands and markets. ComeOn Group is going through an exciting period and we have a strong position in the market where Playtech will play a key role moving forward. ComeOn Group will continue driving product innovation on its proprietary Casino platform and we believe that this new collaboration will take things up a notch. As a leading operator our mission is to take the player experience to the next level and we are confident that partnering with Playtech will do just that.'

Shimon Akad, Chief Operating Officer at Playtech, added: 'We are very proud that ComeOn Group has chosen to partner with Playtech. ComeOn is at the forefront of innovation and having the opportunity to work alongside them in multiple markets is hugely exciting for us. With a continued focus on growth in existing and newly regulated markets, Playtech's core strategy is to offer long-term sustainability for operators and a safe, enjoyable environment for players. This new partnership with ComeOn is a great example of Playtech's commitment to partnering with the right companies to bring an entertainment-led experience to international audiences across key regulated markets.'

About ComeOn Group

Founded in 2008, ComeOn Group is a leading global player in the rapidly growing iGaming market. Having launched its first online brand already in 2010, ComeOn Group is running a wide range of exciting brands across multiple markets. Operating more than 20 brands on it's proprietary platform which provides a secure, innovative and entertainment-led player experience across casino and sports betting.

ComeOn Groups extensive brand portfolio includes brands as: www.casinostugan.com/, www.cherrycasino.com/, www.comeon.com/, www.eurolotto.com/, www.euroslots.com/, www.folkeautomaten.com/, www.galaksino.com/, www.getlucky.com/, www.hajper.com/, www.mobilautomaten.com/, www.mobilebet.com/, www.nopeampi.com/, www.norgesspill.com/, www.pzbuk.pl/, www.snabbare.com/, www.sunmaker.com/, www.sunnyplayer.com/, www.suomikasino.com/

ComeOn Group is an international employer with over 500 talented employees across 7 main locations.

Read more about ComeOn Group on www.comeon-group.com

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. As of June 2018, through the acquisition of Snaitech, Playtech directly owns and operates the leading sports betting and gaming brand in online and retail in Italy, Snai. Snaitech operates a B2B2C model as a service provider, allowing franchisees to utilise the Playtech technology stack in the retail environment while operating the leading brand, Snai, directly online as a B2C business.

Playtech's Financials Division, Finalto, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2B and B2C basis.

Playtech has in total c.6,400 employees across 24 countries.

