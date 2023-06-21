Playtech PLC - Isle of Man-based gambling software development company - Prices EUR300 million 5.875% senior secured notes due in 2028. Says the new notes have assigned a rating of BB by S&P Global Ratings UK Ltd and Ba2 by Moody's Investors Service Ltd upon issue. Says net proceeds will be used by Playtech to redeem all of the outstanding EUR200 million 3.75% senior secured notes due in 2023, to pay accrued interest thereon, to repay outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility, to pay for other transaction-related costs and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.
Current stock price: 603.12 pence, down 0.7%
12-month change: up 9.0%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
