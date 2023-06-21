Playtech plc is a platform, content, and service provider in the online gambling industry. The Company is focused on delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology across product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It owns and operates sports betting and gaming brands in online and retail in Italy. The Company's segments include B2B and B2C. The B2B segment includes Casino, Services, Sport, Bingo, Poker and Other. The B2C segment includes Snaitech, Sun Bingo and Other B2C and HAPPYBET. Its cross-platform capability runs via a unified information management system (IMS), which provides operators with the tools to maximize cross-selling opportunities, player loyalty and yield. IMS unifies Playtech products across all channels, including retail, presenting operators with a single account overview, and allowing them to streamline and optimize marketing spend, maximize cross-sell.