24 November 2023

Playtech plc

("Playtech" or the "Company")

Update Statement on 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 24 May 2023, a significant proportion of shareholders did not support resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16. These resolutions are set out below:

Directors' Power to Allot Shares Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights Further Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights Market Purchase of Own Shares

As stated in the announcement published on the date of the AGM, Playtech subsequently consulted and engaged with its shareholders in order to hear their views and better understand their concerns.

The Board is grateful to all shareholders who provided feedback on these resolutions. From the engagement the Company has had with shareholders, the common theme apparent from those opposing these resolutions is an approach to governance which prefers not to grant general or annual authorities in respect of changes in equity capital, but instead to review approval when required for specific transactions.

Playtech is committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue with all of the Company's shareholders and will continue to engage with those shareholders for whom these resolutions present concerns.

This statement is provided in accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.