(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan raises CRH price target to 57 (54) EUR - 'overweight'

Barclays cuts Unite Group price target to 1,000 (1,070) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays cuts M&G price target to 190 (194) pence - 'underweight'

Jefferies cuts British American Tobacco price target to 4,000 (4,100) pence - 'buy'

FTSE 250

Redburn Atlantic initiates coverage of Playtech at 'buy' - price target 710 pence

UBS cuts Crest Nicholson price target to 185 (245) pence - 'sell'

AIM

Jefferies starts Boku with 'buy' - price target 177 pence

