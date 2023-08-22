(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises CRH price target to 57 (54) EUR - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Unite Group price target to 1,000 (1,070) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts M&G price target to 190 (194) pence - 'underweight'
Jefferies cuts British American Tobacco price target to 4,000 (4,100) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Redburn Atlantic initiates coverage of Playtech at 'buy' - price target 710 pence
UBS cuts Crest Nicholson price target to 185 (245) pence - 'sell'
AIM
Jefferies starts Boku with 'buy' - price target 177 pence
