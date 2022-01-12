Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Playtech plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH PLC

(PTEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEST: Sherlock report on Latam

01/12/2022 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alert:Please enter your DoB

Welcome to the Playtech website

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. We are the world's largest online gambling software supplier offering cutting-edge, value added solutions to the industry's leading operators.

Playtech is committed to responsibly communicating with our stakeholders. To enter this site, you must be old enough to access gambling products in your country.

Please confirm you are of legal age before entering this site

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLAYTECH PLC
06:36aTEST : Sherlock report on Latam
PU
04:56aPLAYTECH : and FashionTV Gaming Group partner to launch the first-ever branded FashionTV J..
PU
01/11BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN INVESTMENT MANAG : Form 8.3 - Playtech Plc
AQ
01/11Playtech Partners With NorthStar Gaming to Launch IMS Platform in Canada
MT
01/11PLAYTECH : response to Investment Association
PU
01/10Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Playtech plc
AQ
01/06Playtech mulls takeover amid bidding war
AQ
01/05Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc
AQ
01/05Aristocrat Leisure Reiterates Commitment to Playtech Offer Amid Shareholder Vote Delay
MT
01/05Playtech To Delay Vote On $2.8 Billion Bid From Aristocrat Leisure
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAYTECH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 159 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2021 572 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 193x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 2 539 M 2 883 M 2 885 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart PLAYTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Playtech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,52 €
Average target price 7,66 €
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Ian Ince Global Head-Regulatory Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC-3.07%2 883
EVOLUTION AB-7.48%28 119
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.85%27 214
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.24%22 861
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.96%21 196
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.80%19 235