  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Playtech plc
  News
  Summary
    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH PLC

(PTEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/08 03:26:35 am
725.25 GBX   +2.44%
UK's Playtech gets takeover proposal from investor Gopher

11/08/2021 | 03:08am EST
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Playtech has received a takeover proposal from its second-biggest shareholder, the British online gambling software developer said on Monday, weeks after it agreed to a deal with Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure.

Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, which holds a nearly 5% stake in Playtech, made a preliminary approach on Oct. 21 seeking access to some due diligence information so it could weigh the terms of a possible offer, the London-listed firm said.

Shares in Playtech were up 3.1% at 730 pence in early trading. Playtech said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage and did not disclose terms of the potential bid, which is likely to be worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.05 billion) according to Sky News https://bit.ly/3qgPKqL which first reported the development.

Australia's Aristocrat, whose 2.1 billion pound offer for Playtech could face competition if Gopher decides to enter into a bidding war, defended its proposal and touted its market expertise.

"Aristocrat's long-term engagement with regulators across key gaming jurisdictions, together with strong financial fundamentals ... positions (it) to complete the transaction as planned in the second quarter of calendar year 2022," the Sydney-listed company said on Monday.

Gopher has become a prominent Playtech shareholder after the investment fund in September clinched a deal to buy the British company's financial trading unit following a months-long battle with Playtech and an Israeli consortium.

Peel Hunt analysts retained a price target of 680 pence and a "hold" recommendation on Playtech, saying its investors have already anticipated an offer higher than Aristocrat's. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED -0.37% 48.28 End-of-day quote.55.74%
PLAYTECH PLC 2.61% 726.5 Delayed Quote.76.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 158 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,56 M 9,56 M
Net Debt 2021 629 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 187x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 2 462 M 2 848 M 2 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart PLAYTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Playtech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,26 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Ian Ince Global Head-Regulatory Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTECH PLC76.43%2 848
EVOLUTION AB62.65%34 085
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-11.74%29 816
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-30.37%23 463
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED55.74%22 827
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.43.37%22 763