UK's Playtech gets takeover proposal from investor Gopher

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Playtech has received a takeover
proposal from its second-biggest shareholder, the British online
gambling software developer said on Monday, weeks after it
agreed to a deal with Australian gambling machine maker
Aristocrat Leisure.
Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, which holds a nearly 5%
stake in Playtech, made a preliminary approach on Oct. 21
seeking access to some due diligence information so it could
weigh the terms of a possible offer, the London-listed firm
said.
Shares in Playtech were up 3.1% at 730 pence in early
trading.
Playtech said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage
and did not disclose terms of the potential bid, which is likely
to be worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.05 billion) according to
Sky News https://bit.ly/3qgPKqL which first reported the
development.
Australia's Aristocrat, whose 2.1 billion pound offer for
Playtech could face competition if Gopher decides to enter into
a bidding war, defended its proposal and touted its market
expertise.
"Aristocrat's long-term engagement with regulators across
key gaming jurisdictions, together with strong financial
fundamentals ... positions (it) to complete the transaction as
planned in the second quarter of calendar year 2022," the
Sydney-listed company said on Monday.
Gopher has become a prominent Playtech shareholder after the
investment fund in September clinched a deal to buy the British
company's financial trading unit following a months-long battle
with Playtech and an Israeli consortium.
Peel Hunt analysts retained a price target of 680 pence and
a "hold" recommendation on Playtech, saying its investors have
already anticipated an offer higher than Aristocrat's.
($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair and Ramakrishnan M.)