  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Playtech plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYTCY   US72814K1007

PLAYTECH PLC

(PYTCY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/04 09:30:01 am
18.43 USD   -3.10%
06:56aSpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
06:55aSpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Form 8.3 - Playtech plc
PR
11/15SpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Form 8.3 - Playtech plc
PR
SpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Rule 2.10 Announcement

11/17/2021 | 06:56am EST
SpringOwl Asset Management LLC

17 November 2021

Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc and disposal by the Company of Finalto

On 17th October 2021, SpringOwl Asset Management LLP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 10,705,253 shares which SpringOwl Asset Management LLC, Ader Investment Management LLC and Jason N Ader have authority to vote.

We have since established that accounts that we advise had disposed of 1,012,796 shares prior to 17th October.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we further advise that 10,000 shares were sold by the accounts that we advise on 25 October 2021, 10,000 shares on 26 October 2021 , 117,500 shares on 27 October 2021, 117,000 shares on 28 October 2021, 116,000 shares on 29 October 2021, 10,000 shares on 01 November 2021, 15,000 shares on 08 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 10 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 11 November 2021, 200,000 shares on 12 November 2021, 207,000 shares on 15 November 2021, and 200,000 on 16 November 2021 and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to those shares.

Our intention in respect of 8,289,957 shares, being the remainder, remains as described in the Letter of Intent.

Joseph Tropeano

Tel: 732-310-1825

e-mail: jtropeano@springowl.com


