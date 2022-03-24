Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Playtika Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTK   US72815L1070

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

(PLTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Playtika : Acquires JustPlay.LOL - Form 8-K

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Playtika Acquires JustPlay.LOL

Acquisition Furthers Playtika's Growth Strategy with Expansion into High Growth
Action and Battle Royale Genres

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 23, 2022 - Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today announced the acquisition of Israel-based, JustPlay.LOL, creator of the multiplayer game, 1v1.LOL, which expands the company's offering into the Action and Battle Royale genres. The acquisition is consistent with Playtika's strategy to increase its breadth of entertainment genres and leverage the company's Boost platform to enhance game-operations.

"The acquisition of JustPlay.LOL and its leading title, 1v1.LOL, continues our strategy of diversifying the game genres we operate in as we leverage our industry-leading game operations technology to grow revenue via our Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps, Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "JustPlay.LOL has organically built an impressive community of engaged users. We look forward to working with the JustPlay.LOL team to further expand that base and to provide them the best entertainment experience possible."

This acquisition is the latest in Playtika's long and successful history as a consolidator. The company's ability to successfully integrate studios and enhance their mobile entertainment platforms through leveraging its proprietary Boost platform continues to drive its financial and operational success.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About JustPlay.LOL

JustPlay.LOL was founded in 2018 by Boris and Lior Alterman. The company's games have been downloaded more than 50 million times and have approximately 700,000 daily active users globally. JustPlay.LOL is based in Ramat-Gan, Israel and employs over 25 employees.

Disclaimer

Playtika Holding Corp. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
04:10pPLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/23Playtika Completes Acquisition of Game Developer JustPlay.LOL
MT
03/23Playtika Acquires JustPlay.LOL
PR
03/23Playtika Holding Corp. acquired JustPlay.LOL.
CI
03/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Conflicting signals
03/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla, United Naturals...
03/21Citigroup Reinstates Playtika at Neutral With $20 Price Target
MT
03/10Playtika Announces Hiring of Vice-President of Blockchain Technology
PR
03/04House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative
PR
03/02PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 818 M - -
Net income 2022 382 M - -
Net Debt 2022 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 583 M 7 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Playtika Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,40 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Antokol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig J. Abrahams President-Global Development
Erez Rachmil Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Beilinson Independent Director
Bing Yuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.6.42%7 583
NETEASE, INC.-6.20%62 101
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.18.85%61 748
NEXON CO., LTD.31.43%21 471
KRAFTON, INC.-39.02%10 899
ZYNGA INC.42.03%10 294