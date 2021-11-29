Log in
    PLTK   US72815L1070

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

(PLTK)
Playtika Holdings Corp. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Playtika Holdings Corp. (PLTK) is Being Sued for Misleading Investors

11/29/2021 | 10:36am EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Playtika Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) securities pursuant to the Company's January initial public offering ("IPO") and between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Playtika develops mobile games in the U.S. and internationally.

If you suffered a loss due to Playtika Holdings Corp.'s misconduct, click here.

Playtika Holdings Corp. (PLTK) Misled Investors Regarding the Sustainability of its Game Portfolio

According to the complaint, Playtika securities began trading on January 15, 2021. However, defendants negligently prepared the Offering Documents supporting the IPO. Specifically, they failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter 2021; and (ii) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented.

On May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, missing consensus estimates for GAAP earnings per share by $0.04. Then, on November 13, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company missed consensus estimates by $26.07 million for revenue and consensus estimates by $0.05 for GAAP earnings per share. On an earnings call the same day, defendants admitted that two of the games in the Company's portfolio yielded disappointing revenues in the quarter. On this news, Playtika's stock fell 23.3%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021.

If you purchased Playtika Holdings Corp. (PLTK) securities pursuant to the Company's IPO or between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, you have until January 24, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Playtika Holdings Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
