World Series of Poker's Biggest Names Come Together to Share Thrill of Annual Tournament

Global poker stars form all-star WSOP Thrill Team, bringing the joy of the World Series of Poker tournament to millions of mobile devices

The 54th edition of the World Series of Poker tournament kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Beginning May 30, poker players from around the globe will descend on the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas to take part in the series that will feature 95 bracelet events. Among them will be the seven stars of the World Series of Poker free-to-play app’s (WSOP) Thrill Team.

For over a decade, the official WSOP app has been sharing the exhilaration of live poker with its millions of users. To celebrate this milestone, the free-to-play game has brought together some of the biggest names in poker to form the WSOP Thrill Team.

The WSOP Thrill Team members include:

Patrik Antonius of Helsinki: Three-time WSOP final table player

of Helsinki: Three-time WSOP final table player Espan Jorstad of Levanger, Norway: 2022 WSOP champion

of Levanger, Norway: 2022 WSOP champion Vanessa Selbst of New York: The first and only woman to ever reach the number one ranking on the Global Poker Index

of New York: The first and only woman to ever reach the number one ranking on the Global Poker Index Samantha Abernathy of Atlanta: Cashed three times at the 2021 WSOP event

of Atlanta: Cashed three times at the 2021 WSOP event Adam Hendrix of Alaska: Alaska's all-time leading money winner

of Alaska: Alaska's all-time leading money winner Landon Tice of Boca Raton, Florida: Has a total of 20 WSOP cashes

of Boca Raton, Florida: Has a total of 20 WSOP cashes Ethan Yau of Quincy, Massachusetts: Winner of a WSOP bracelet and five WSOP rings.

The Thrill Team roster is taking on Vegas this summer, as they take part in the in person tournament. While the team is battling it out on the tables, players at home can experience the same levels of excitement by testing their skills on the free-to-play app.

Thrill Team member Patrik Antonius said:

“I can’t wait to return to the World Series of Poker tournament, especially as this year I’ll be representing the WSOP Thrill Team. WSOP is brilliant at introducing new players to the game, so I’m honored to help further that mission and share the thrill of the in-person tournament with the millions of users at home.”

Since Playtika launched the WSOP free-to-play app in 2013, it has been downloaded millions of times, and has helped introduce poker to many beginners; Thrill Team members Samantha Abernathy and Ethan Yau both started playing the game using the WSOP app.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of the WSOP free-to-play-app, said:

"We are proud to see our Thrill Team members returning to the World Series of Poker tournament this year. We are committed to promoting the game of poker to players around the world, and hope the presence of the Thrill Team inspires others to begin their poker journeys on the WSOP app.”

It has also popularized poker with a broader audience: nearly 20 percent of WSOP online players are female – a surprising stat considering that just 5 percent of poker professionals are women.

Thrill Team member Vanessa Selbst said:

“It’s been an honor to be a member of the WSOP Thrill Team. The all-star selection of members reflects the diversity you see at poker tables, both in-person and online. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth of the game, and hope more players are inspired to try the WSOP app!”

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker said:

“Playtika always goes big, but that’s what you expect from one of the leading social gaming companies in the world. We’re proud that the WSOP continues to perform as the No. 1 mobile game in the world and The Thrill Team promotion is another great avenue to connect with poker fans as the game continues to grow around the world.”

About World Series of Poker® Free-to-Play App

WSOP® is the official free-to-play app of the World Series of Poker, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

WSOP is available to play on mobile and desktop using this link: https://wsop.onelink.me/2949075411/e7du494v

The World Series of Poker trademarks are licensed by William Hill U.S. Holdco, Inc.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

