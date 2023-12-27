27 December, 2023

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY'S AUDITOR

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces that further to its previous announcement dated December 04, 2023 regarding results of Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to reappoint KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER (a member of the global network of EY firms) as the audit company authorised to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 in order to ensure the reporting requirements and enable the Company's proper operations.

Notes to Editors

