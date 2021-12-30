Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Plaza Centers N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAZ   NL0011882741

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

(PLAZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/30 11:35:16 am
150 GBX   --.--%
12/20PLAZA CENTERS N : Immediate Report
PU
11/22PLAZA CENTERS N : Immediate Report
PU
10/04PLAZA CENTERS N : Accepts Hevron Capital's Request To Extend No-Shop Period
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaza Centers N : Immediate Report

12/30/2021 | 05:17pm EST
December 30, 2021

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

UPDATE REGARDING A CHANGE IN ELBIT IMAGING LTD HOLDINGS

Further to Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announcement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Last Announcement"), regarding the sale of the Company's shares by Elbit imaging Ltd. ("Elbit Imaging"), the Company announces today, that since the Last Announcement and up to date, Elbit imaging sold about 124 thousand shares of the Company, which are held in escrow account, for an average price of NIS 2.43 per share and for a total consideration of approximately NIS 300 thousand, thus, Elbit Imaging holdings in the Company have diminished from 23.48% to 21.68% of the Company's issued and paid-up capital.

Ends

For further details, please contact:

Plaza

Ran Yaacovs, CFO

972-546-303-006

Notes to Editors

Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, and, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ", WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange("PLAZ").

Disclaimer

Plaza Centers NV published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 22:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
