Plaza Centers N : Immediate Report

December 30, 2021

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

UPDATE REGARDING A CHANGE IN ELBIT IMAGING LTD HOLDINGS

Further to Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announcement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Last Announcement"), regarding the sale of the Company's shares by Elbit imaging Ltd. ("Elbit Imaging"), the Company announces today, that since the Last Announcement and up to date, Elbit imaging sold about 124 thousand shares of the Company, which are held in escrow account, for an average price of NIS 2.43 per share and for a total consideration of approximately NIS 300 thousand, thus, Elbit Imaging holdings in the Company have diminished from 23.48% to 21.68% of the Company's issued and paid-up capital.

Ends For further details, please contact: Plaza Ran Yaacovs, CFO 972-546-303-006

Notes to Editors

Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, and, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ", WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange("PLAZ").